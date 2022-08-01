



Creative writing instructor Thea Prieto’s debut novel wins international award Photos and Story from Amy Bader | Academic Pathways: Art and Communication The Creative Writing program taught by Thea Prieto is part of this pathway that can lead to careers in the creative professions and provide life-enriching lessons that you can apply to a four-year degree. Learn more! Portland College creative writing and composition instructor Thea Prieto publishes her debut novella“From the caves” in 2021 and is quickly gaining recognition for her writing prowess. “From the Caves”won the Red Hen Press Novella Award in 2019 and was recently awarded the award Eric Hoffer Award for best small press publication, as well as the First Horizon Award, an award given to superior work by debut authors. The book is also a silver winner in 2021 INDIA Book of the Year Awards for fiction. Prieto enjoys bringing her passion for creative writing to the classroom at PCC to champion and support writers of all kinds from beginning writing students who are interested in exploring science fiction, to those who may need help finishing their novels. Students often come up with great ideas, and my classes are designed to support all levels and types of creative writing, Prieto said. While some students are new to creative writing and starting from scratch, others are building on existing projects with many chapters already written. Prieto began her manuscript for “From the caves” during her graduate studies at Portland State University. One of Prieto’s favorite parts about teaching is when her students share their publishing credits with her. I love seeing them continue their writing after our class is over and share and publish their work, either in PCC literary magazines or out in the community, she said. Prieto helps students engage in writing through their inspirations, and each session she looks forward to the creativity her students will bring to the classroom. Recently, she has found students showing a lot of interest science fiction and fantasy, as well as story development for various video games and RPGs (role-playing games). As a child, she loved listening to music and found herself creating mental film strips to fit what she was hearing. Each song became a scene and I create a story out of it, explained Prieto. I can hI went to different fields music, film, animation but writing requires only paper and pencil. It was the most available medium to remember my stories. Prieto already has another project he likes to work on when he’s not teaching or editingThe Gravity of the thing,which she serves as editor-in-chief.

Having joined PCC shortly before the college transitioned to remote operations, Prieto is looking forward to supporting students more personally this year on the Southeast Campus. She teaches Intro and Advanced Fiction Writing and Composition and serves as a tutor in the campus Reading and Writing Center. There is a real sense of community at PCC and I look forward to seeing familiar faces on campus again this year, Prieto said.



