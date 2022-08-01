New Zealand fully reopens borders to international visitors for first time since COVID hit





Tourists kayak through the waters of Milford Sound, Southland, New Zealand on March 12, 2020. Tourism was hit hard when the country’s borders were closed that month. Getty Images

New Zealand’s borders were fully reopened on Monday, but the return of international visitors and students is expected to begin only at a trickle after the lifting of the based on COVID travel restrictions. New Zealand reported 52,538 cases of coronavirus over the past seven days, yet is ready to welcome visitors. The final phase of reopening its borders began at midnight Sunday local time with the sea border and all overseas visitors allowed to submit visa applications. However, Tourism New Zealand chief executive Rene de Monchy predicts business will grow slowly compared to pre-COVID levels. “The return of international tourism is expected to take time as people around the globe gain the confidence to travel,” he told AFP. “Tourism New Zealand is working hard to encourage visits from key markets to drive tourism recovery and support the country’s economy.” Tourism, including visiting cruise lines, the first of which is expected to dock in Auckland around mid-August, and international students used to be major contributors to New Zealand’s economy. Before COVID-19 hit, tourism spending generated NZ$40.9 billion (US$25.7 million) for the country’s coffers in the 12 months to March 2020. During the same period, tourism made a direct contribution to New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) of $16.4 billion, equivalent to 5.5 percent. While tourism officials hope the allure of New Zealand’s spectacular scenery can attract visitors, the education sector hopes foreign students will also return in pre-pandemic numbers. International students brought in about $5 billion a year, making it New Zealand’s fourth largest export earner, but that figure fell in 2021. Before the pandemic hit, Macleans College in Auckland hosted around 300 foreign students. Principal Steven Hargreaves told Radio New Zealand he wished they could have accepted applications months ago so students could have started returning on Monday. “We have a lot of work to do if we want to reclaim what is so important to New Zealand,” he warned. More





