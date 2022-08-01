Comprehensive training in all aspects of aviation

FlightSafety International’s name and reputation in aviation training has been built over seven decades. The value aviation professionals find in our training lies in the number and wide range of services, equipment and locations available.

In any area of ​​need, they will find a comprehensive and individualized instructional solution. FlightSafety’s expert instructors provide the highest quality training for pilots and maintenance technicians, as well as dispatchers and programmers, cabin attendants and passengers. Through each course and class, FlightSafety students receive a consistent and comprehensive approach to their training needs, preparing them not only for regulatory requirements, but also to handle everything in their aviation responsibilities.

Initial, refresher, advanced, special operations or emergency training – it’s all part of a comprehensive number of options offered. Students can benefit from our global network of Learning Centers and easily access the best training in the world. For optimal flexibility and accessibility, many courses are also offered as eLearning and LiveLearning training.

Steadfast pilot training

Pilot training is where most people are most familiar with the name FlightSafety. Pilots come to FlightSafety from a wide range of operations, including the corporate flight department, owner-operator and on-demand charter companies. Either way, they will experience personalized training from experienced instructors who are committed to their success.

We train pilots to stay sharp, precise and always prepared. This empowers them with the unwavering calmness and serenity needed for all situations, from the mundane to the extraordinary. Pilots who train with FlightSafety earn their own achievements, marking them as the most elite flyers in the sky. The training goes beyond the basics – which are never skipped – digging deeper to ensure the confidence to tackle any scenario in the cockpit.

FlightSafety offers a range of pilot training for a large number of business aircraft manufacturers, including jet, turboprop and rotary, covering the most popular aircraft models.

Using the latest technology, including sophisticated virtual reality training equipment, students learn from constantly updated and improved curricula in the highest fidelity simulators. We partner with GE Digital to provide data-driven training for business aviation professionals. Leveraging GE Digital’s Corporate Flight Operations Quality Assurance (C-FOQA) knowledge proactively reduces risk through training focused on preparing for potential threats – before they are experienced in real-world operations. C-FOQA’s aggregate data, compiled from more than 300 operators and 1,300 aircraft, identifies threats that are precursors to aviation accidents and incidents.

FlightSafety is also responding to the demand for commercial pilots, supporting highly effective and cost-effective training facilities for airlines and other large commercial aircraft operators. Pilots looking to fly larger transport aircraft can enroll in our Air Transport Certification Training Program (ATP CTP).

Technology Empowerment Maintenance Training

FlightSafety is leading the way in training maintenance technicians, serving the industry’s needs to keep aircraft maintained and airworthy. An ideal balance of classroom and hands-on training, we offer a wide range of maintenance training, developed in close collaboration with aircraft manufacturers. In addition to initial and refresher training, we offer courses such as engine operation and taxiing, avionics, operational maintenance procedures, troubleshooting, as well as specific non-aircraft courses such as troubleshooting principles, basic electrical and training composed, among others.

We start with in-depth classroom learning led by experienced instructors, then our interactive applied training reinforces the lessons learned. This approach links together academic knowledge and practical experience.

Flight Safety keeps maintenance technicians on the cutting edge of instruction with new technology, including Virtual Engine Trainers, which take a page from the world of cyber and augmented reality. Through real-time interactive animation of Pratt & Whitney Canada engines, AFP allows instructors and students to view the engine in any position, cross-section or system grouping. They can interact, manipulate and test the engines virtually, allowing for powerful training opportunities.

Our Technical Master’s program offers technicians a five-step, type-specific career development path. Upon successful completion of courses, schedules and exams, they join the elite group of Master Technicians, which publicly recognizes superior performance and technical expertise.

Training for the Full Department

FlightSafety provides in-depth, professional cabin crew member training, as well as scenario-based cabin safety exercises and specialized training equipment. Crew members gain the knowledge and skills needed to efficiently manage any situation, routine or emergency.

We also provide emergency training – including dinghy water hazards – for all cabin and cabin crew. If there is a scenario that one might encounter on an aircraft, we have developed a training curriculum for it. Training options include a wide variety of emergency situations using on-board equipment and to assist in a better understanding of aircraft systems, focused on their specific aircraft.

FlightSafety also provides a higher standard of training for aircraft dispatchers and corporate programmers, creating an efficient flight department and cohesive operations.

A comprehensive training program awaits any professional aviation department or flight at FlightSafety. We raise the bar on training, offering a comprehensive and tailored solution for every aviation operation, from pilots to cabin safety. It’s why many organizations and companies rely on FlightSafety as their one-stop training provider.