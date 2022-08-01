Flashback: STRIKE: Corporations face ATC disruption





With AIN Media Group’s Aviation International News and its predecessor Aviation Convention News celebrating the company holiday the 50th year of ongoing publication this year, AIN’s editors delve back into the archives each month to bring readers some interesting events that have been covered over the past half-century. ARM WITHOUT: PATCO’s nationwide strike — which has thrown airline schedules into disarray, forcing passenger delays and flight cancellations — has surprisingly not had its expected devastating effect on corporate aviation, despite ranking its fourth priority by the FAA. A telephone survey by the editors of Aviation Convention News just before this issue went to press revealed that while confusion and suspicion reigned in corporate flight departments for the first day or two after the departure of 12,000 controllers, the situation quickly returned to normal. Except for the occasional pocket of delay, corporations are not suffering unduly as a result of their priority ranking behind the military, emergency flights, airlines, commuters and air taxis. The sub-12,500-pound segment of corporate aviation received a setback for the first two weeks of the strike when, by order of the FAA, they were prohibited from filing IFRs. After an avalanche of protests, the aviation agency lifted that ban on Aug. 17, and planes under 12,500 pounds joined their heavier corporate fleet brethren on the airways. FAST FORWARD: On August 3, 1981, most of the unionized members of Professional Air Traffic Controllers (PATCO) went on strike demanding shorter hours, improved wages and a better retirement package, and in the process, breaking a law 1955 which prohibited government employees from going on strike. . President Ronald Reagan declared the work stoppage a “threat to national security” and ordered striking inspectors back to work within 48 hours. Two days later, after arresting a group of PATCO leadership and canceling thousands of airline flights, Reagan fired the union members who remained on strike and barred them from being rehired. He then proceeded to replace them with a combination of supervisors, non-striking air traffic controllers and military controllers. While the FAA then began rebuilding its ATC ranks with new controller applicants, it would be years before the agency replenished its pool of controllers. In 1987 a new union, the National Association of Air Traffic Controllers was certified and its leadership promised never to condone an illegal strike. In 1993, President Clinton formally lifted the ban on reinstatement of fired comptrollers.

