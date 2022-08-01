August 1, 2022 – 7:00 am

EV Technology Group’s strategic partner MOKE International opens the doors of the new store ‘Casa MOKE’ in Saint-Tropez

New MOKE website launches offering UK and European customers a personalized online MOKE experience, with cars delivered to an address of their choice

This completes a seamless, online and offline experience for MOKE customers

Electric MOKE on sale now with pre-orders starting at £990 www.mokeinternational.com

EV Technology Group (NEO:EVTG, OTCQB:EVTGF, DE:B96A) recently reached a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100% of MIL, enhancing MIL’s capabilities as it begins global expansion with the new Electric MOKE

Electric MOKE revives the spirit of the 1960s icon for the EV era and future-proof British automotive brand for the next generation

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EV Technology Group Ltd. (“company“or”EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG, OTCQB: EVTGF, DE: B96A) announces today that its strategic partner MOKE International Limited (“MIL”), working with its distribution partner MOKE France SAS (“MOKE France”), has opened the doors of the new flagship store in his spiritual home, Saint-Tropez, France. In addition, it has launched a brand new website offering the unique MOKE experience online, where prospective owners across the UK and Europe can configure their Electric MOKE and pay £990 GBP for it secure their pre-orders and join the waiting list.

The new website gives customers the freedom to decide between having a new Electric MOKE delivered to a convenient address of their choice, or picking it up in person at Casa MOKE, located in one of the world’s most enchanting locations.

The original Mini Moke first appeared in 1964 and was embraced by celebrities such as Brigitte Bardot, James Bond and The Beach Boys; headed to glamorous and exclusive locations including the French Riviera. Saint-Tropez quickly became the spiritual home for the MOKE brand, making it the perfect location for the new Casa MOKE flagship store. Just launched MOKE website offers the same unique MOKE experience to an online audience.

Pictured: Casa MOKE, Saint-Tropez

EV Technology Group brings MOKE into the era of sustainable mobility

To usher MOKE International into the electric era and make Electric MOKE widely available to customers, EV Technology Group recently agreed to acquire a further 53% of MIL for a total transaction value of approximately US$55.1 million and to retain an option to buy the remaining shares of MIL. It is EV Technology Group’s mission to create and redefine the joy of motoring by electrifying iconic brands. Their investment and expertise will allow the MOKE brand to rapidly expand into global markets.

The unique MOKE experience both online and at Casa MOKE

The Electric MOKE is much more than just an electric vehicle; it is an emblem of fun and freedom. The culture and ethos behind MOKE is as enduring as the charm of the car itself, making the customer experience an essential element of the buying process. The new MOKE International website features a configurator, which allows potential customers to design their Electric MOKE to their preferred specifications, with a choice of five iconic colors from the start – Granite Grey, Sunlight Yellow, Sunset Orange, Scuba Blue and Wave Blue.

The newly opened Casa MOKE flagship store in Saint-Tropez offers a bespoke customer experience where they can think and experience Electric MOKE in person and on the French Riviera, making green and open luxury driving a reality.

A network of MOKE partners and agents is being established worldwide to harmonize logistics, sales and after-sales services. In the UK, MOKE International has an exclusive partnership with the Hendy Group, a family business with over 20 sales and service facilities located across the South of England.

Isobel Dando, CEO of MOKE International “MOKE now offers customers the convenience of setting up and purchasing their Electric MOKE online, as well as the intimate Casa MOKE flagship store experience. Both the website and the launch of Casa MOKE focus on creating a personal and simple customer experience. Online orders are delivered to an address chosen by the customer and at Casa MOKE customers can experience MOKE Electric for themselves in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere in the spiritual home of MOKE, Saint-Tropez.

Wouter Witvoet, CEO and founder of EV Technology Group, said: “The MOKE International team has created a seamless user experience, whether you start offline or online. From entering Casa MOKE and first encountering Electric MOKE, to finalizing a purchase with the configurator. The brand is full of joy – and that’s exactly what EV Technology Group wants to achieve when it electrifies iconic brands.”

Fully electric. Totally British. Totally MOKE

Production of the Electric MOKE is already underway in England, with the first customer deliveries already being fulfilled. Using a 44 horsepower engine and weighing under 800 kg, the rear-wheel drive MOKE covers 0-34 mph (0-55 km/h) in 4.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h ). A full charge takes just four hours via a Type 2 port and the Electric MOKE covers up to 80 miles of range on a single charge – enough for four round trips along the Cote d’Azur.

Specifications of electric MOKE

Range 120 km* uploading 4 hours Maximum speed 80 km/h 0-55 km/h 4.3 seconds Power 33 kW The battery Lithium-ion

*Subject to Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WTLP) testing.

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands – and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By owning iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences into the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diverse team of entrepreneurs, engineers and passionate enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience – acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets and controlling from the bottom up finally skills. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

About MOKE International

MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited in the European Union and other territories. MOKE International, a company registered in England, is the only manufacturer of genuine MOKE vehicles worldwide. The brand was acquired by Casti SpA and derives from the original British Motor Corporation registration of 1964. MOKE is a revitalized, re-engineered version of the iconic Mini Moke that was originally designed by the legendary Sir Alec Issigonis, designer of the 1959 Mini , and was launched in 1964. The Mini Moke was created as a low-cost, easy-to-maintain recreational and utility vehicle, but quickly gained cult status in fashionable resorts such as the French Riviera and the Caribbean. It has been directed by the Beatles, Bridget Bardot and James Bond alike. MOKE International has brought the Mini Moke into the modern era by integrating updated driving technologies, including full electric power, while staying true to the iconic design that made it a global hit in the 1960s. True to its heritage, MOKEs today are designed and built in Northamptonshire, England. Manufacturing takes place in a state-of-the-art 500,000-square-foot facility owned and operated by British automotive manufacturing services company Fablink Group.

MOKE

MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited (“MOKE International”) in the European Union and other territories. MOKE International, a company registered in England, is the only manufacturer of genuine MOKE vehicles worldwide. The brand was acquired by Casti SpA and derives from the original British Motor Corporation registration of 1964. MOKE France is the official French licensee. For more information visit: https://mokeinternational.com

