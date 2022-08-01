International
EV Technology Group’s strategic partner, MOKE International,
- EV Technology Group’s strategic partner MOKE International opens the doors of the new store ‘Casa MOKE’ in Saint-Tropez
- New MOKE website launches offering UK and European customers a personalized online MOKE experience, with cars delivered to an address of their choice
- This completes a seamless, online and offline experience for MOKE customers
- Electric MOKE on sale now with pre-orders starting at £990 www.mokeinternational.com
- EV Technology Group (NEO:EVTG, OTCQB:EVTGF, DE:B96A) recently reached a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100% of MIL, enhancing MIL’s capabilities as it begins global expansion with the new Electric MOKE
- Electric MOKE revives the spirit of the 1960s icon for the EV era and future-proof British automotive brand for the next generation
TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EV Technology Group Ltd. (“company“or”EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG, OTCQB: EVTGF, DE: B96A) announces today that its strategic partner MOKE International Limited (“MIL”), working with its distribution partner MOKE France SAS (“MOKE France”), has opened the doors of the new flagship store in his spiritual home, Saint-Tropez, France. In addition, it has launched a brand new website offering the unique MOKE experience online, where prospective owners across the UK and Europe can configure their Electric MOKE and pay £990 GBP for it secure their pre-orders and join the waiting list.
The new website gives customers the freedom to decide between having a new Electric MOKE delivered to a convenient address of their choice, or picking it up in person at Casa MOKE, located in one of the world’s most enchanting locations.
The original Mini Moke first appeared in 1964 and was embraced by celebrities such as Brigitte Bardot, James Bond and The Beach Boys; headed to glamorous and exclusive locations including the French Riviera. Saint-Tropez quickly became the spiritual home for the MOKE brand, making it the perfect location for the new Casa MOKE flagship store. Just launched MOKE website offers the same unique MOKE experience to an online audience.
Pictured: Casa MOKE, Saint-Tropez
EV Technology Group brings MOKE into the era of sustainable mobility
To usher MOKE International into the electric era and make Electric MOKE widely available to customers, EV Technology Group recently agreed to acquire a further 53% of MIL for a total transaction value of approximately US$55.1 million and to retain an option to buy the remaining shares of MIL. It is EV Technology Group’s mission to create and redefine the joy of motoring by electrifying iconic brands. Their investment and expertise will allow the MOKE brand to rapidly expand into global markets.
The unique MOKE experience both online and at Casa MOKE
The Electric MOKE is much more than just an electric vehicle; it is an emblem of fun and freedom. The culture and ethos behind MOKE is as enduring as the charm of the car itself, making the customer experience an essential element of the buying process. The new MOKE International website features a configurator, which allows potential customers to design their Electric MOKE to their preferred specifications, with a choice of five iconic colors from the start – Granite Grey, Sunlight Yellow, Sunset Orange, Scuba Blue and Wave Blue.
The newly opened Casa MOKE flagship store in Saint-Tropez offers a bespoke customer experience where they can think and experience Electric MOKE in person and on the French Riviera, making green and open luxury driving a reality.
A network of MOKE partners and agents is being established worldwide to harmonize logistics, sales and after-sales services. In the UK, MOKE International has an exclusive partnership with the Hendy Group, a family business with over 20 sales and service facilities located across the South of England.
Isobel Dando, CEO of MOKE International “MOKE now offers customers the convenience of setting up and purchasing their Electric MOKE online, as well as the intimate Casa MOKE flagship store experience. Both the website and the launch of Casa MOKE focus on creating a personal and simple customer experience. Online orders are delivered to an address chosen by the customer and at Casa MOKE customers can experience MOKE Electric for themselves in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere in the spiritual home of MOKE, Saint-Tropez.
Wouter Witvoet, CEO and founder of EV Technology Group, said: “The MOKE International team has created a seamless user experience, whether you start offline or online. From entering Casa MOKE and first encountering Electric MOKE, to finalizing a purchase with the configurator. The brand is full of joy – and that’s exactly what EV Technology Group wants to achieve when it electrifies iconic brands.”
Fully electric. Totally British. Totally MOKE
Production of the Electric MOKE is already underway in England, with the first customer deliveries already being fulfilled. Using a 44 horsepower engine and weighing under 800 kg, the rear-wheel drive MOKE covers 0-34 mph (0-55 km/h) in 4.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h ). A full charge takes just four hours via a Type 2 port and the Electric MOKE covers up to 80 miles of range on a single charge – enough for four round trips along the Cote d’Azur.
Specifications of electric MOKE
|Range
|120 km*
|uploading
|4 hours
|Maximum speed
|80 km/h
|0-55 km/h
|4.3 seconds
|Power
|33 kW
|The battery
|Lithium-ion
*Subject to Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WTLP) testing.
Media
Rachael D’Amore
[email protected]
+1519-564-9850
Investor relations
Dave Gentry
[email protected]
+14074914498
EV Technology Group
Wouter Witvoet
CEO and Chairman of the Board
[email protected]
EV Technology Group
EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands – and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By owning iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences into the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diverse team of entrepreneurs, engineers and passionate enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience – acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets and controlling from the bottom up finally skills. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/
About MOKE International
MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited in the European Union and other territories. MOKE International, a company registered in England, is the only manufacturer of genuine MOKE vehicles worldwide. The brand was acquired by Casti SpA and derives from the original British Motor Corporation registration of 1964. MOKE is a revitalized, re-engineered version of the iconic Mini Moke that was originally designed by the legendary Sir Alec Issigonis, designer of the 1959 Mini , and was launched in 1964. The Mini Moke was created as a low-cost, easy-to-maintain recreational and utility vehicle, but quickly gained cult status in fashionable resorts such as the French Riviera and the Caribbean. It has been directed by the Beatles, Bridget Bardot and James Bond alike. MOKE International has brought the Mini Moke into the modern era by integrating updated driving technologies, including full electric power, while staying true to the iconic design that made it a global hit in the 1960s. True to its heritage, MOKEs today are designed and built in Northamptonshire, England. Manufacturing takes place in a state-of-the-art 500,000-square-foot facility owned and operated by British automotive manufacturing services company Fablink Group.
MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited (“MOKE International”) in the European Union and other territories. MOKE International, a company registered in England, is the only manufacturer of genuine MOKE vehicles worldwide. The brand was acquired by Casti SpA and derives from the original British Motor Corporation registration of 1964. MOKE France is the official French licensee. For more information visit: https://mokeinternational.com
Forward-looking information
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: MIL’s direct-to-consumer website, online orders for Electric MOKE, the actual performance of Electric MOKE and the definitive agreement between EV Technology Group and MIL’s shareholders. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by using words such as “estimated,” “potential,” “open,” “future,” “assumed,” “projected,” “used,” ” detailed”, “was”, “profit”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “contain”, “remain”, “be” or statements that events, “may” or “should” occur or achieve and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. , including those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filing statement. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the Forward-Looking Statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the Forward-Looking Statements. anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainty and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure the reader that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
NEO EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PUBLICATION
