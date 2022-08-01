The grain ship departs from Ukraine’s main port for the first time since the first days of the war





The M/V Razoni became the first merchant ship to leave the crucial Black Sea port since February 26, two days after Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine.

It is bound for the port of Tripoli, Lebanon and is carrying a cargo of about 26,500 metric tons (more than 29,000 US tons) of corn, the United Nations said.

The trip follows a breakthrough deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey and signed by representatives from Russia and Ukraine in July, which eases the resumption of vital wheat exports. About 20 million metric tons of wheat and corn are stuck at the port of Odesa, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said last week.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described Monday as a “day of relief for the world, especially for our friends in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the ship will dock off the coast of Istanbul at around 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, where it will be inspected before proceeding to its final destination. Since the first days of the war, Ukraine’s southern ports have been blockaded by Russia, preventing Ukrainian grain from traveling to many countries that rely on it. The agreement was reached on July 23 promised to unlock the ports on the Black Sea to allow the safe passage of grain and oilseeds, following routes identified by Ukrainian naval pilots to avoid mines and with stops in Istanbul to ensure weapons are not smuggled back into the country. It followed months of diplomacy and raised hopes around the world — but the deal’s stability was tested within hours when Russian airstrikes hit Odesa. Senior Western diplomats responded with cautious optimism after Monday’s departure, welcoming the resumption of wheat exports but urging Russia to stick to the deal. “This is such an important step, but it’s a first step,” the British ambassador to Kiev, Melinda Simmons, wrote on Monday. “[Russia] must now honor their side of the bargain and let the grain ships pass safely. And they must stop burning and embezzlement [Ukrainian] wheat.” “The world will watch the continued implementation of this agreement to feed people around the world with millions of tons of blocked Ukrainian wheat,” added the US Embassy in Kyiv. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the departing shipment was “very positive.” “It is a good opportunity to test the effectiveness of the mechanisms agreed upon during the Istanbul talks,” he said. No additional wheat shipments are expected to depart from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Monday, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul said. The JCC will oversee the export of Ukrainian wheat. According to the center, dates and times for further shipments are still being worked out and are likely to be finalized only after the first shipment passes inspection in Istanbul on Tuesday. Ukraine and Russia are both important suppliers of food to the world. In normal times, Ukraine would export about three-quarters of the grain it produces. According to the data of the European Commission, about 90% of these exports were transported by sea, from the ports of the Black Sea. The UN hopes that under the agreement, a monthly export of 5 million tons of US wheat would leave the ports each month, a figure comparable to pre-war levels. But despite the optimism surrounding the deal, the Russian invasion has still hit Ukraine’s crops hard. Last month, Ukraine’s grain traders union said it expected a wheat and oilseeds harvest of 69.4 million tonnes, slightly higher than earlier forecasts but well below the 106 million tonnes harvested last year.

