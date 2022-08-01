US-made missiles were not used in the attack on the Ukrainian prison, the US estimates





However, no trace of the US-supplied weapons was found in the country, according to two US officials with knowledge of the assessment, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic. We know that Ukraine did not attack the country with HIMARS because the site does not have the indications that it would have if it was hit with HIMARS, one of the officials said. While one of the officials did not say that Ukraine was not responsible for the attack, the other official said that evidence showed that the attack was not carried out by Kiev. Satellite photos of the site released by Maxar Technologies on July 30 appears to show damage only to the section of the detention center housing Ukrainian prisoners, with no collateral damage to surrounding buildings. Over the weekend, Ukrainian authorities called for an international investigation into the attack. They rejected Moscow’s claims, saying they were gathering evidence that would prove Russia was responsible for the deaths of the prisoners in what they described as a terrorist attack. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Twitter that the site photos after the attack suggested a thermobaric explosion from inside the facility. He also said Russia had transferred some Ukrainian prisoners to the building that was destroyed in the attack just days earlier, suggesting it was premeditated. It was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war, Zelenskyy said in a speech on Friday. But Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the attack was a bloody provocation designed to prevent Ukrainian soldiers from surrendering. The deaths of the prisoners are particularly painful for Ukraine because many of them had fought to defend Mariupol, holding out for weeks at the city’s Azovstal steel factory against a Russian offensive. They finally surrendered in May, but the siege became a symbol of Ukrainian defiance. Russia took about 2,500 soldiers from the city as prisoners of war. Even before the prison explosion, Ukrainian officials and some members of Congress have called on Washington to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a move that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has so far resisted. Russian forces have repeatedly attacked civilian targets, including residential buildings, shopping malls, schools and hospitals, resulting in countless civilian deaths. Christopher Miller contributed to this report.

