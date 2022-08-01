Toronto Emancipation Month Announced – City of Toronto

News Notice

August 1, 2022

Today in Toronto was declared Emancipation Month. Throughout August, the city will offer programs to recognize the legacy and history of slavery in Canada and celebrate its abolition.

On August 1, 1834, the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833 came into effect throughout the British Empire, emancipating more than 800,000 enslaved Africans in British-controlled regions around the world, including Canada.

In 2021, the Government of Canada officially designated August 1 as Emancipation Day across Canada. In Toronto, August is known as Emancipation Month. This year, Torontonians can participate in a variety of events designed to engage the public and empower Black Torontonians, including flag raisings, spiritual ceremonies, programming at several of Toronto’s history museums, an art series and exhibitions.

To kick off Emancipation Month, Cities Against Black Racism (CABR) will host an in-person flag raising ceremony and community gathering on Tuesday, August 2 to mark the beginning of Emancipation Month 2022:

Date: Tuesday, August 2

Time: 3 in the afternoon

Location: Mel Lastman Square, 5100 Yonge St., North York

The ceremony will include the raising of the Black Liberation flag, remarks by Dr. Akwatu Khenti, Director of Community Resources in the city, a spiritual grounding by Elder/Priest Aina-Nia Ayo’dele and High Chief Bamidele, and a presentation to the youth by Kambi Ya Watoto from the African Canadian Social Services children’s camp of Caribbean CAFCAN.

The Black Liberation Flag will also fly at the Scarborough Civic Center and City Hall and the Toronto Sign will be illuminated in red, black and green.

Event information can be found on the Cities Confronting Anti-Black Racism website.

Fort York National Historic Site

On August 1, Fort York will offer special Emancipation Day programming with Read(In) activations, song, dance and poetry presented in partnership with the Ontario Black History Society and Remember the 400. Fort York is open from 11 a.m.: 00 to 17:00 Programming starts at noon. More information is available on the Fort York City National Historic Site website.

awakening

To celebrate Emancipation Month, the Toronto History Museums will launch new programs for the city’s awakening program. This new program includes a group art show featuring artwork by local black artists, live performances and a series of interactive art installations.

Dis/Mante

Dis/Mantle, an art exhibit inspired by the efforts of black abolitionists, reimagines the Spadina Museum using an Afrofuturist narrative: Mrs. Pipkin, the once enslaved freedom seeker who worked as a laundress in the house now owns the house, and the house is a place of safe. refuge for those seeking freedom through the Underground Railroad.

On view from August 5 to December 31, the group show includes soundscapes, ceramics and visual art by Canadian artists from the Afro-Caribbean diaspora, including lead artist Gordon Shadrach. Shadrach’s work will feature local and prominent figures in the black community who have shown leadership and contributed to the arts, sports, commerce and culture, including Toronto Raptors players Tanisha Scott, Julien Christian Lutz pka Director X, Naki Osutei and more, Odario Williams (Live Music), Roger Mooking (Culinary Installation) Sharon Norwood (Ceramics), Jabari “Elicser” Elliott (Graffiti Sculpture), Christine Nnawuchi (Ceramics), Lillian Allen (Soundscape), Alessandra De Oliveira (Apothecary) and Moraa Stump (Queruil) ).

Dis/Mantle Evening takes place August 5th and 6th from 6 to 11 p.m., a two-night-only free interactive experience of visual, textile, audio, decorative, performing and culinary arts. The evening features art installations and experiences from more than 15 local black artists, including Poet Laureate Randell Adjei, to create the history of the underrepresented black community in Toronto.

More information is available on the City of Dis/Mantle website. Event hashtags on social media are #DisMantle and #Awakenings.

read (in)

Read(In) by Roger Mooking is a new, city-wide initiative that will engage the public to unlearn dominant colonial narratives and is a call to action for new stories. This series of interactive art installations invites the public to sit, read, share and discuss what new conscious world we can create. The initiative highlights various authors whose books have been banned in Canada and the United States due to their content worthy of equality and inclusive themes.

The Read(In) promotional video is available at to YouTube.

People are encouraged to participate in the Read(In) movement and share via social media with the Toronto History Museums on Twitter (@TOHistory) and on Facebook and Instagram (@tohistorymuseums) using the hashtags #ReadIn and #Awakenings. More information can be found on the city’s Festivals and Events website.

Think like a champion

A new Awakenings program with renowned artist and performer Jully Black, Think Like a Champion, aims to empower the mind, body and spirit. A free two-hour session includes a Word to Rite writing workshop on personal experience, followed by an exercise session led by Jully Blacks The Power of Step program. Register for free on the City’s Think Like a Champion website.

Awakenings is a series of art projects created within the Toronto Museum of History by black, indigenous, artists of color and artists within the 2SLGBTQ+ community who operate under the principles of anti-oppression, anti-colonialism and anti-racism.

The City is grateful to community partner Toronto Raptors and media partner 106.5 ELMNT FM for their support of the Awakenings program.

More Toronto History Museum Emancipation Museum events and content will launch in August, visit the Toronto History Museum website for updates.

Admission to all 10 of Toronto’s History Museums is now forever free for everyone. More information is available on the website Plan your visit to the museum.

