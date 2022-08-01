Yemen: The last week of the ceasefire marks the highest weekly number of child victims in 2 years – Yemen





SANA, August 1, 2022 – A surge in violence in Yemen led to 38 children killed or injured in the last week of a UN-brokered ceasefire, the highest number of child casualties in a week since the start of 2020. in a stark reminder of what children face without a complete cessation of hostilities. It came after a surge in armed violence in the last month of the Yemen ceasefire resulted in 232 civilian casualties, including 57 children, with the last week of July being the bloodiest in years with over 65 civilian casualties, including 38 children. The ceasefire, which expires tomorrow, has been a largely positive change for children in Yemen since it began in April, with civilian casualties down 53% compared to the four months before the ceasefire took effect. In the same time period, child victims fell by 30% to 120. The ceasefire has also brought milestones, including the reopening of Sana’a airport to civilian flights, allowing fuel ships into Hodeidah port, and giving children much-needed relief from violence by allowing them to enjoy Eid for the first time. first in seven years. However, as the ceasefire drew to a close, the number of civilian casualties reported in July rose by 52%. Children in Yemen deserve sincere and diligent efforts to ensure a complete cessation of violence, the reopening of roads in Taiz, and full, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access for all Yemenis across the country. Save the Children Country Director for Yemen, Rama Hansraj, said: “Words fail us when we try to describe the amount of suffering and hardship that children in Yemen have endured in more than seven years of an unforgiving war that has taken a terrible toll on their lives and the future of their country. “In April, everyone was excited to hear the news of the ceasefire, and the extension in June bought hope for a long-term solution to the conflict. However, last week’s news of such a sharp increase in civilian casualties came as a grim reminder that children are still far from safe as long as the war is not officially over. “The truce has really given the children a moment of respite. More importantly, it gave them hope and allowed them for the first time in seven years to see their dreams of a peaceful and secure life perhaps beginning to come true. The ceasefire has provided a rare opportunity to think and reflect on the cost of war and conflict and the need to end it. “ Save the Children condemns the ongoing attacks on children and calls on warring parties to do everything in their power to protect children in accordance with International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law. Save the Children has worked in Yemen since 1963, implementing programs in education, child protection, health and nutrition, water and sanitation, and emergency response across much of the country. ENDS Notes to editors: Data analysis was conducted by Save the Children Country Office in Yemen from 1 January 2020 to 27 July 2022.

The number of casualties (deaths and injuries) is derived from the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project under the Yemen Defense Group (https://civilianimpactmonitoring.org/).

Total civilian casualties in the four months prior to the ceasefire from 1 December to 31 March (including airstrikes, shelling, small arms fire, landmines, UXOs, snipers, IEDs, small arms, drones, naval shelling and grenades hand): 1,452 (Death: 457 / Injuries: 995).

Total civilian casualties in the four months of the ceasefire from April 2 to July 27 (Including airstrikes, shelling, small arms fire, landmines, UXO, snipers, IEDs, small arms, drones, naval shelling and hand grenades) : 689 (Deaths: 217 / Injuries: 472).

Total child casualties in the four months prior to the ceasefire from 1 December to 31 March (Including airstrikes, shelling, small arms fire, landmines, UXO, snipers, IEDs, small arms, drones, naval shelling and hand grenades ): 170 (Death: 56 / Injuries: 114).

Total child casualties in the four months of the ceasefire from 2 April to 27 July (Including airstrikes, shelling, small arms fire, landmines, UXO, snipers, IEDs, small arms, drones, naval shelling and hand grenades ): 120 (Deaths: 32 / Injuries: 88).

Total civilian casualties from July 1 to July 27 (including airstrikes, shelling, small arms fire, land mines, UXO, snipers, IEDs, small arms, drones, naval shelling and hand grenades): 211 ( Deaths: 51 / Injuries: 160).

Total child casualties between July 1 and July 27 (including airstrikes, shelling, small arms fire, landmines, UXO, snipers, IEDs, small arms, drones, naval shelling and hand grenades): 57 (Death: 14 / Injuries: 43). Knowing that in the period from July 21 to July 27, the total number of child victims was 38 (Death: 11 / Injuries: 27). ****************************************************** ****************************************************** ************** For further questions please contact: Samantha Halyk [email protected] Our Out of Hours (BST) media contact is [email protected] / +44(0)7831 650409 Please also check our Twitter account @Save_GlobalNews for news releases, quotes, statements and location Vlogs.

