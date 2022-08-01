FBO Profile: Sky Bright, Laconia Municipal Airport

For New Hampshire, Lake Winnipesaukee, the state’s largest lake covering 72 square miles, has always been a source of outdoor recreation and relaxation, but over the past two years of the pandemic, the area has also become a haven for private aviation passengers. . seeking to escape from areas of high population.

According to Lee Avery, owner of Sky Bright — one of two service providers at the Laconia Municipal Airport (KLCI) located less than a mile off the coast of Winnipesaukee — traffic to the airport is up 30 percent compared to pre-Covid levels. He said AIN that for 2021 that airport activity reached more than 45,000 operations, 5,000 of them by turbine aircraft.

Sky Bright started 34 years ago at the tower-less airport with its 5,890-foot runway and has since grown to become the dominant FBO in the field, claiming nearly three-quarters of the business. Summer is the peak season for the airport which serves the active resort and summer home community. Avery noted that his company earns 75 percent of its annual business between July and September.

The company currently occupies 5,000 square feet in the former 6,500-square-foot commercial terminal, which it shares with airport authority offices and a smaller FBO. The building was renovated in 2014 with an Adirondack-style interior and offers a passenger lounge, concierge service, a pilot’s lounge, refreshments, business center, 12-seat a/v equipped conference room, a quartet of cars crew and machine in place. for rent. Catering can be provided by a locally recognized caterer, usually with 24 hours notice.

The location is home to a small fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and has 37,000 square feet of aircraft hangar that can handle up to midsize business jets, including a recently acquired 8,000 square foot hangar that is currently being was renewed. Once that project is complete by the end of the summer, Avery will move the company’s maintenance operations there, freeing up space in its largest 12,000-square-foot hangar to make more room for aircraft storage. as well as a new Redbird FMX simulator for Sky Bright’s flight school.

Plans call for construction to begin on a large hangar capable of handling the latest large-cabin, long-range business jets within the next year or so. Avery said AIN that he had originally planned the structure to be 12,000 feet, prompted by his desire to avoid installing a costly foam suppression system, but with recent revisions to the NFPA 409 standard for fire protection for aviation hangars, he is planning to have a discussion with his local fire marshal to possibly expand that design. Another obstacle he pointed out was the limited price of the supply of construction material. “Number one, I want steel prices to go down,” he said. “In order for these things to work, you have to get some reasonable prices.” A second phase of construction could add a 5,000-square-foot hangar and a 7,000-square-foot hangar within two years, essentially doubling the facility’s interior aircraft storage space, in addition to more than 12 acres of ramp space.

The Phillips 66 brand location is supplied by World Fuel Services and is open daily from 7am to 7pm with after hours call service available for a fee. Its staff of 11 is trained according to NATA Security 1str program, complemented by World Fuel’s online training course. Line staff are known for their informal uniform which has become something of a trademark. “People don’t necessarily always remember our name, but they want to go to the FBO in red shirts,” Avery said.

The FBO’s tank farm consists of a pair of 12,000-gallon storage tanks, one for jet-A and one for avgas. They are serviced by one 5,000-gallon fuel tank and two 3,000-gallon fuel tanks (in peak months, Avery rents a third 3,000-gallon truck); and a 2,000-gallon 100 LL tanker, a holdover from the days when the company’s flight school was more active. “I didn’t want to be in [fuel] farm every day, so we had a bigger truck, and I just kept it,” Avery said. “I don’t need a truck that big today, but it works and it’s mine.” The facility houses processing equipment of remote payments on all trucks so customers can pay at the ramp, and self-service gas is also available 24/7. Last year, the company pumped more than 400,000 gallons of fuel, setting a record for new flow.

When it comes to customer service, Avery believes in cultivating judgment in his staff. “You give your employees enough power to say ‘look if it makes sense to you, and it’s safe, and it’s something you’d want if you were the customer, then do it,'” he explained. “The last thing I want to hear them say is, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t do this, I have to wait for Lee.’