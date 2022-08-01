Marcos Jr. says the Philippines will not join the international court





MANILA, Philippines — President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday that the Philippines has no plans to rejoin the International Criminal Court, a decision that supports the position of his predecessors but rejects the wishes of human rights activists. Former President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the Hague-based court in 2019, in a move that human rights activists said was an attempt to avoid accountability and prevent an international investigation into thousands of killings in his campaign. against illegal drugs. The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC, Marcos Jr. said. in response to a question at a press conference. Marcos Jr., who took office on June 30, said he recently met with his justice secretary and other legal advisers to discuss the possible resumption of an ICC investigation into the drug killings. Judges at the ICC in September authorized prosecutor Karim Khan to investigate the killings during the Duterte coup from November 1, 2011 to March 16, 2019. The investigation, however, was suspended in November after the Philippines told Khan in a letter that it was already investigating the allegations, so the international court had no jurisdiction. We are saying that there is already an investigation here and the investigation is ongoing. Why would there be such? Marcos Jr. said, questioning the possible resumption of the ICC investigation. The ICC is a court of last resort for cases that countries are unwilling or unable to prosecute. Under the court’s rules, a country can request a postponement of an investigation if it is already investigating itself. Khan, however, has sought to reopen his investigation, saying in June that he had concluded that the postponement sought by the Philippines was not warranted and that the investigation should resume as soon as possible. More than 6,000 mostly poor drug suspects were killed in Duterte’s police-enforced crackdown based on police statistics. Human rights groups say the death toll is significantly higher and must include many unsolved killings by motorcycle-borne gunmen who may have been set up by police. Duterte has defended the crackdown as legally directed against drug lords and pushers who have for many years destroyed the current generation, especially the youth. He has denied condoning extrajudicial killings of drug suspects, although he has openly threatened suspects with death and ordered police to shoot suspects who dangerously resist arrest. Marcos Jr. has faced calls to prosecute Duterte over the drug deaths, but has instead praised his predecessor in recent speeches. His running mate, Sara Duterte, is the former president’s daughter and helped Marcos Jr. win the election. in May.

