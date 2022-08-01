Sotheby’s International Realty Expands to Australia





NEW YORK, August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sotheby’s International Realty today announced its expanding presence Australia with the opening of the Byron Bay office in New South Wales. The addition marks the 11th office associated with the Sotheby’s International Realty brand Australia. The office is owned by Michael Pallier who is also managing director for Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty. The new location will be led by James McCowan and will operate as Byron Bay Sotheby’s International Realty. “With its stunning natural attractions and eclectic community, Byron Bay has become one of the most famous seaside towns in the world,” said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby’s International Realty. “Due to its popularity, we are seeing increasing interest from ex-pats and high net worth individuals from New Zeland, AustraliaAND Asia-Pacific region, and house prices have risen by more than 20%, according to local data. The addition of the Byron Bay office enables the company to further serve its clients New South Walesand I’m excited to support their growth.” “We saw an opportunity to tap into the rural and lifestyle real estate sector of Byron Bay and its surrounds,” Pallier said. “While the real estate market is very competitive, we understand that our clients’ properties were once livelihoods or dream homes, and we want to represent that as best we can. Our company offers solid real estate knowledge, a tailored service level and global marketing opportunities through our association with Sotheby’s International Realty.” Prior to opening the Byron Bay office, Michael and James had a 25-year history of working together, launching Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty 10 years ago and consistently breaking sales records for many significant luxury homes and rural properties. The Sotheby’s International Real Estate Network currently has approximately 26,000 independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Byron Bay Sotheby’s international real estate listings are traded on the global site of sothebysrealty.com. In addition to the referral opportunities and enhanced exposure created by this resource, the firm’s brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby’s auction house and worldwide Sotheby’s International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of the auction house Sotheby’s. Today, the company’s global footprint includes more than 1,000 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 51 company-owned brokerage offices in major metropolitan and resort markets. IN February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the auction house operator. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system consists of a network of subsidiaries, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from a relationship with the venerable auction house Sotheby’s, founded in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com. The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and company-owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUSES) a global leader in real estate franchising and a provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Media contact:

Melissa sofa

973-407-6142

[email protected] SOURCE Sotheby’s International Realty

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-international-realty-expands-in-australia-301596913.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos