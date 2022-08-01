In Somalia, women and children are bearing the brunt of the Horn of Africa drought – Somalia

Thirst and hunger are driving people to make dangerous journeys on foot to reach safety

They buried 5-year-old Mohamed in a shallow grave, in an unknown place, where his family had stopped for a while to rest. “We had no food, no water … he was malnourished and exhausted and didn’t survive,” says his mother, Mido.

With four more children to care for and many days of travel ahead of him, the 25-year-old said a brief goodbye and kept on walking. Finally, the young family arrived at the Kabasa camp in Dolow, a town on the banks of the Dawa River, along the border of Somalia AND Ethiopia.

I meet Mido and her 12-month-old daughter, Fatu, at a health center funded by World Food Programme (WFP), about ten days after their arrival there. Her legs are finally starting to heal from the month-long journey, but her grief is raw. Like her children, she is weak and hungry.

“We left home because we had nothing – we had drought and hunger,” says Mido. “We were pastoralists and had cattle and camels, but we lost all the cattle and when our last animals died, that was it. There was no water, no food for my children, no way to get money.”

In the following days I talk to other women. Ambiyo, Ayan and Dahera all tell versions of the same story of famine and years of relentless drought – dwindling resources, dead and dying livestock, no rain, no food.

Each recounts the long journeys they walked day and night, carrying and humiliating young children to keep them moving in search of shelter. Rare sips of contaminated water, worried that water-borne diseases will get their children if thirst and hunger don’t. Or worse: that if they stop walking, they will take them all armed. All the women tell me they feel safer here in Dolow but need more help – because I can’t see the rains haven’t come?

Drought raises the threat of famine

Drought is most visible from the air. Rivers and tributaries that must flow stretch across the landscape, cracked and gray. I’m visiting in what should be a rainy season, but it’s not raining. Even if it did, it would be too little too late.

Rainfall patterns in this part of the world mean that there are traditionally two growing seasons each year; and every few years or so, communities prepare and can withstand drought. In times of scarcity, families hoarded food or sold precious livestock to provide a financial buffer to buy food and water. Things would be poor, but they would be able to get by until the rains came again.

Increasingly, however, the rains are not falling. When they do, they are erratic and short. Scorching temperatures are hitting the region on a more frequent basis. Since 2008 there has been a drought every year; 2011 led to widespread famine across the country Horn of Africa. Now, the threat of famine is once again upon Somalia.

“In the last few weeks, we have seen malnutrition rates triple,” says Jama Mohamud Ahmed, a WFP program policy officer in Dolow. “These families have been living with drought for years and women and children are walking 200-300 kilometers to come here because they know they can get support.

“When they get here, they need immediate life-saving help, but we don’t have the resources we need to support everyone who is at risk. And continued drought and insecurity will mean more and more people will continue to arrive in need of our help.”

In recent months, WFP has drastically increased the food and nutrition aid it provides to Somalia, racing against time to avoid another famine. With the support of donors and partners, we are now reaching more people than ever before in the country with desperately needed relief: more than 3.5 million in June alone.

But as the devastating drought continues, the number of hungry people continues to rise. More than 7 million people face critical food insecurity. And while we are working to scale up even further, aiming to get food and nutrition support to almost 5 million Somalis in the coming weeks, there is no immediate end to the crisis. Early forecasts for the upcoming rainy season are dismal.

WFP needs sustained resources, close to US$300 million over the next six months, to avoid the worst outcomes of the drought – and to continue our investments in long-term livelihoods, food systems and resilience projects that will enable Somalis to better cope with climate crises.

The day we arrive in Dolow there is a red alert, meaning United Nations workers are at increased risk of attack or kidnapping. At WFP, we are familiar with working in fragile contexts, but the alert is a reminder of how difficult the situation is here – conflict is complicating the climate crisis in Somalia and affecting our ability to reach those most in need. .

The Dolow is formed by successive flows of people fleeing conflict, drought or, more often, a combination of the two. Families are drawn to the relative safety and access to aid that humanitarian organizations cannot provide in other parts of the country.

“We came here after hearing we were going to get help,” explains 24-year-old Ayan. “We left home because there was no water and our livestock had died.” She adds that Al-Shabaab, one of a number of non-state armed groups running the conflict in Somalia, made the family’s problems worse: “They were attacking us every day and we lived in fear of them.”

While families like Ayan’s are fleeing direct insecurity within Somalia, they are also indirectly affected by a conflict raging thousands of kilometers away. The war in Ukraine is causing a ripple effect that is building a global food crisis, further increasing food prices that were already rising due to drought and pushing more families to the brink of starvation.

WFP estimates that over 880,000 people are struggling to survive as they endure catastrophic famine in Somalia, South Sudan, Afghanistan and Yemen.

These dire conditions affect the most vulnerable first. Ayan’s 18-month-old daughter, Mushtaq, was so malnourished when they arrived in Dolow that she weighed just 6.7 kilograms. Four months pregnant, Ayan was barely clinging to life. Today WFP is supporting them with both nutritional therapy and fortified cereals – and is prioritizing others, like them, who are most at risk. Yet even then, the help we can offer sometimes comes too late.

I meet 24-year-old Ambiyo at the health center where her youngest child, Abdi, is receiving therapeutic treatment for malnutrition. “The drought killed everything. Al Shabaab used to target our village as well, so it was not safe where we lived. It took us about a month to get to Dolow. We had to get the kids to walk and it’s a tough ride – we would only rest when we had to. Fudosa (3 years old) was seriously ill – very malnourished and sick from the dirty water… she died when we got here.”

They buried Fudosa in a small grave on the outskirts of the camp – this place where they finally found safety.

Kirsty McFadden is Head of Creative, Content and Branding at the World Food Programme