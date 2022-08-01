UCF Researchers Present at Top International Computer Vision Pattern Recognition Conference

Researchers from UCFs Center for Research in Computer Vision (CRCV) had a strong showing at one of the world’s top computer vision conferences.

The annual Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) conference, which was held recently in New Orleans, ranks as the fourth best publication venue among all sciences.

Mubarak Shah, director of the UCF CRCV and Chair of the Board of Trustees, Professor, organized the event as one of the general conference chairs.

Shah, along with three other CRCV faculty members, Department of Computer Science assistant professors Chen Chen and Yogesh Rawat, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Professor Nazanin Rahnavard, and 32 doctoral students and alumni, traveled more than 600 miles to experience the conference in person.

Matias Mendieta, one of Chen’s doctoral students, along with doctoral student Taojiannan Yang and researchers from Tulane University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, were finalists for the best conference paper award.

Their paper was ranked 33rdst from 8,161 entries from around the world.

The paper, Local Learning Matters: Rethinking Data Heterogeneity in Federated Learning, focuses on providing insights into improving the efficiency of federated learning, which is using collaborative machine learning while keeping new data local and private in a single device. The goal is to facilitate the development of robust machine learning models that can be trained without requiring access to private data.

Mendieta says this has impactful applications in various fields, such as medicine, where data often cannot be shared with other entities.

Attendance at the oral presentations and poster sessions was insightful and inspiring, says Mendieta. I was grateful for the opportunity to present our work as an oral presentation during the conference.

Computer science PhD student Akash Kumar participated and presented his poster at the conference. His work, End-to-End Semi-Supervised Learning for Video Action Detection, explores how researchers can approach a problem with fewer labels.

Video action detection is a difficult task as it requires a lot of annotated, labeled data, which is prohibitively expensive, says Kumar. My approach investigates how we can achieve the same level of performance but with much less labeled data, specifically, how we can efficiently use unlabeled data.

In addition to experiencing high-quality research and interacting with top researchers, students were also able to speak to the many companies present. This was especially important for Kumar, who plans to join the industry after graduation.

I met many professors who are experts in their respective research fields, interacted with many companies and got to know what research industries they are currently focusing on and how they are tackling those real-world problems, says Kumar. It was nice to talk to Ph.D. students who can guide you on how to do research and make continuous progress, as they are in the same boat as us. They helped me look at my research problem from a different perspective.

Participants included, from bottom row (L to R): Sijie Zhu, Natnael Daba, Jyoti Kini, Rajat Modi, Akash Kumar, Matias Mendieta, Alec Kerrigan, Aisha Urooj, Swetha Sirnam, Parth Parag Kulkarni, Tushar Sangam, Adeel Yousaf, Aidean Sharghi, Mahdi M. Kalayeh and Shervin Ardeshir. Top row (L to R): Jibanul Haque Jiban, James Beetham, Ishan Dave, Rohit Gupta, Moazam Soomro, Aakash Kumar, Mubarak Shah, Gonzalo Vaca, Khurram Soomro, Nasim Souly, Amir Mazaheri, Zacchaeus Scheffer, Arslan Basharat, Afshin Dehghan, Eyasu Semene Mequaanint, Leulseged Tesfaye Alemu and Berkan Solmaz.

Alongside Shah, who acted as General Co-Chair for the research conference, Assistant Professors Chen and Rawat both organized two one-day interactive workshops.

Chen’s workshop, Dynamic Neural Networks Meet Computer Vision, brought together emerging research in the fields of dynamic optimization of deep neural networks, predictive control, dynamic neuro-symbolic reasoning, and computer vision to discuss challenges and open opportunities forward.

Chen was also the lead organizer for the “First International Workshop on Federated Learning for Computer Vision (FedVision),” a workshop on federated learning and how it can help keep information private.

Rawat organized a workshop titled Sustainability in Sequential Data. Durability is an important step towards developing reliable systems that can be deployed in the real world. This workshop encouraged researchers to explore the robustness of models against real-world distributional changes while operating on sequential video and language-based data.

He was also part of the organization of the Small Actions Challenge, a task focused on a series of challenges aimed at recognizing small or tiny actions in low-resolution video that are not clearly visible.

More than 5,500 people attended the conference in person and another 2,000 joined virtually. It had been on hiatus for three years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We weren’t sure whether we should do it in person or not, but we finally decided to go ahead with an in-person conference, says Shah. It was a great success.