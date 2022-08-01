



(Europe)Seed labelthe leader in contextual advertising in EMEA and LATAM, has recently announced that it has raised over 250 million in funding from private equity investors Advent International. The company intends to use the funds to further scale its Contextual AI technology, LIZ, as well as for innovation and operations worldwide, advancing its expansion in the US, the world’s largest advertising market, and providing additional capacity fire for further M&A activity as Seedtag launches. in the next phase of international growth. Growth in United States is a key strategic focus, with Albert Nietoco-CEO and co-founder of Seedtag moving and office to New York, Miami, Chicago AND The angels now created. Over the past eight years, Seedtag has built a privacy-first advertising solution, pioneering the use of AI and machine learning to create the best contextual product on the market. The Seedtag solution is currently the leading contextual solution in the Europe AND Latin Americawith AI and programs such as Seedtag LAB providing advertisers with a much deeper understanding of user interest without the use of personal data. Seedtag aims to continue moving forward in its mission to become the global contextual advertising partner for brands and publishers. This investment represents a major step forward, following the tremendous success of the past year. This includes the acquisition of French adtech company KMTX (formerly Keymantics), a leading French company specializing in building AI models to optimize and automate performance marketing campaigns, and securing funding from Oakley Capital last year. As part of the transaction, Seedtag’s existing key institutional investors – Oakley Capital, Adara and All Iron Ventures – will remain investors, supporting the company in its next phase of growth. Jorge Poyatos AND Albert Nietoco-founders and co-CEOs of Seedtag, will continue as investors, leading the business from both its Spanish and US headquarters. Jorge Poyatos AND Albert Nietoco-founders and co-CEOs of Seedtag, stated: “We are very excited about this partnership with Advent. This investment will massively accelerate our expansion in the US, drive our growth and strengthen our team and the development of our technology. This move further supports our mission of building the leading global platform for contextual advertising by providing an effective cookie-free advertising solution on the open web.” Gonzalo SantosManaging Director at Advent International and Director of Spainsaid: “Seedtag has established itself as a major player in Europe AND Latin America in the very dynamic sector of contextual advertising. We are delighted to partner with Jorge and Albert as they continue to build on this momentum. With our international presence and deep sector expertise, Advent will work with Seedtag’s management team to further expand the business internationally. We look forward to supporting this incredibly exciting business to grow and expand and take it to the next level.” LionTree acted as exclusive financial advisor to Seedtag. Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel to Seedtag. Uria and Citigroup acted as advisors to Advent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cdomagazine.tech/cdo_magazine/topics/news/seedtag-raises-over-250m-from-advent-international/article_ce782128-643b-5702-b639-2669a401870a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos