Ken Karklin has assumed the role of CEO in Aero opener and will also serve on the company’s board of directors after founding Opener Aero Marcus Lang left the position. Karklin comes to the company after previously holding a number of leadership positions with AeroVironment.

David Bald has been appointed as COO i FL TechnicsWheel and brake business in Hanover, Germany. Kahl previously worked at Lufthansa Technik and spent almost eight years in the aviation industry, with experience in the wheel and brake segment.

Atlantic Aviation has named Bill White as executive VP and CFO. White has nearly 20 years of experience in the role of CFO in several industries, most recently as executive VP and CFO at PrimeSource Brands, a leading distributor of building materials in North America.

Jianwei Zhang has been promoted to the head of Bomber China. Zhang has more than 26 years of experience in the aerospace and transportation industry, previously holding various roles at Bombardier and in the company’s management team.

Alex Vlielander is appointed by Liebherr-Aerospace and Transportation SAS to take the new position of head of customers after previously holding the position of head of services in the company. In this new role, Vlielander will also take on the duties of the former chief commercial officer. For more, Gerd Heinzelmann has joined the management board of Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg in Germany and Sami Bla has joined the board of directors in Toulouse, France.

Doug Washburn it succeeds Bruce Hanke as vp in Hartzell propeller following Hanke’s retirement after 20 years with the company. Washburn recently joined Hartzell after working at GE Aviation for the past 21 years, where he held multiple engineering management roles with skills in mechanical design, analysis and testing, organizational leadership, project management, fiber optic systems and construction. the team.

Guardian Jet appointed Chris Hancock as vp of business development. Hancock has more than a decade of experience selling aircraft, including service with the Hawker Beechcraft and Dassault Falcon.

Inside the port tapped Fred Powell as vp of product. Powell has 20 years of experience in business aviation technology, previously serving at the software company founded by his father, Computing Technologies for Aviation, later for Collins after it was sold to the aviation and electronics company, and then for Stellar Labs.

John Vance was named assistant director of operations for Metro Aviation at its headquarters in Shreveport, Louisiana. Vance, a former pilot in the US Army, has served with Metro for 15 years, most recently as regional aviation manager in the US South region.

ACASS appointed Steve Tedeschi as worldwide sales director of aircraft management. Tedeschi spent 10 years with ACASS, serving as director of flight crew sales, as well as director of aircraft sales, in the US Southeast and South America.

Ed Monaghan III is promoted by Pro Star Aviation to the director of maintenance. Monaghan began his aviation maintenance career at American Eagle Airlines and joined Pro Star in 2005 as an aircraft maintenance technician. He recently held the position of chief inspector.

Rusada appointed Larry Strykowski as director of business development. Strykowski brings an aviation software background to his new role, including as director of technology for MRO and supply chain systems for Continental Airlines and United Airlines, and director of technology for Bristow Helicopter Group.

Duncan Aviation has hired Bruno Mazzani as its business development coordinator for the company’s satellite network. Mazzani has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in business marketing. In this new position, Mazzani will manage satellite-specific diversification and growth, as well as continuous improvement initiatives across the company’s satellite network.

of National Air Transport Association (NATA) has appointed three new members to its board of directors. Kimberly Herrellowner and CEO of Schubach Aviation; Jessica Naor, president of GrandView Aviation; AND Chad FarischonWest Star Aviation’s strategic development leaders were newly elected to serve the organization at large.

For more, Clive Loweexecutive vice president of Atlantic Aviation Services, was re-elected to serve an additional one-year term as NATA board chairman. Chopped chestnutspresident and CEO of Aeroplex Group Partners, will continue to serve an additional one-year term as immediate past chair on the NATA executive committee. Jeff Rosspresident and CEO of Ross Aviation was named director emeritus, while Marc Drobny of StandardAero, Geoff heck of Signature Flight Support, Mike Magni of Monaco Air Duluth, crack Rozansky of the Naples Airport Authority, and mEGA wolf of Flexjet were re-elected to serve additional three-year terms.

EnC Thompson has also joined the NATA regulatory team as a senior advisor, specializing in business aviation maintenance issues. Thompson brings more than 48 years of aviation experience to NATA’s regulatory team, including nearly three decades as an FAA aviation safety inspector.

Western Star Aviation promoted Andy Pitstick to the program manager and Connor Motivation to technical sales manager at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, facility. Pitstick joined West Star in 2017, holding positions at its Grand Junction, Colorado facility in addition to Chattanooga. Mottice has been with the company for seven years and has served at the location since opening its doors in 2016, most recently holding the position of quality control manager. West Star hereinafter referred to Sean areas material control manager at its facility in East Alton, Illinois. Fields previously spent 22 years with Boeing in supply chain and operations roles and has flown airplanes and helicopters.

Heather Aldred was promoted by Western plane to turboprop regional sales manager and hired Peter Chabay as a quoter. Aldred, a licensed A&P mechanic with more than 15 years of experience, co-owns a maintenance company in Scappoose, Oregon, and worked as a line mechanic in Oahu, Hawaii, before joining Western Aircraft in 2016. Chabay has 14 years of aviation experience, having previously served with Gulfstream Aerospace and Pilatus Aircraft.

Bryant Elliott is appointed by Cutter aviation as regional sales manager for Texas Piper. Having held various positions with Piper Aircraft over the past 12 years, he has an intricate understanding of their products, including aircraft manufacturing and assembly.

Awards and Honors

of International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) has given Leo Knaappen with the first Franois Chavatte Award for Lifetime Service to Business Aviation. The award recognizes Knaapen’s contributions and “continued advocacy and promotion of the international business aviation industry,” according to IBAC.

of National Business Aviation Association presented its American Spirit Award Rap Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon), chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee, who is retiring at the end of his term after serving in Congress for 36 years. The longest-serving member of the House from Oregon, DeFazio has served on T&I throughout his congressional career.

Maintenance Quality and Safety Manager for Jet Access and Eagle Creek Aviation, Mike Grabbe was rewarded with FAA FAASTeamThe Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award in recognition of his 50 years of service as an FAA-certified aircraft mechanic, with more than 20 of those years at Jet Access and Eagle Creek.