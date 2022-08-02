Mixed Badminton team sets final date with Malaysia





Lakshya Sen defeated reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew as India showed their mettle to blank Singapore 3-0 and enter the mixed team final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday. Day 4 Blog | Full Coverage | Sports news The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty gave India the lead in the semi-finals with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Yong Kai Terry Hee and Andu Jun Kian Kwek. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu was clinical against 19th seed Jia Min Yeo for a 21-11, 21-12 scoreline to extend India’s lead to 2-0. The third match between Sen and Loh was the most anticipated semi-final rubber with the 10th-ranked Indian facing ninth-ranked Singapore. Sen, who extended the head-to-head count over Loh to 4-2, took his chances against Singapore and succeeded more often than not. The Indian used his powerful power to disrupt Loh’s rhythm. Sen started slowly as Loh took a 4-0 lead in the first game. He broke back to make it 6-6 after a long time, with Loh unsure whether to put it away or hit it. The Indian went into the break with a slim 11-10 lead and made it 14-10 with two unforced errors from Loh’s racket. He followed up with a powerful shot on Loh’s lead to make it 16-10. Loh narrowed the gap but Sen made it 1-0 in the match after the Singaporean found the back of the net. The second game was also a tough battle, but Sen always maintained the lead and closed out the match. “It was a good match against him. I knew what to expect today. The plan worked today. Really happy that India is in the final again,” Sen said after the match and also thanked a roaring Indian crowd at the NEC arena . Earlier, Sindhu was always in control against Yeo. She led 11-6 at the interval of the first game. The game-winner with a shot after a long rally made it 13-7. It was followed by a body slam on Yeo for 16-8. Many unforced errors were committed by Yeo. The second game too was quiet for Sindhu who threw her hands in the air after Yeo pushed a serve wide on match point. Rankireddy and Shetty also thanked the crowd after the first game. “It was a really important match. We felt the buzz every time they sang India India,” said Shetty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/sports/india-at-commonwealth-games-2022-mixed-badminton-team-sets-up-final-date-with-malaysia-news-213496 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos