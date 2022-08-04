L3Harris Sky Warden chosen for the Armed Overwatch program





The US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has selected the L3Harris Technologies AT-802 Sky Warden to answer its Armed Overwatch request for an armed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform. The Aug. 1 contract covers the supply of up to 75 Sky Guardians — plus training and mission planning systems, spares and logistical support — and is capped at $3 billion, of which an initial $170 million is obligated for development, testing. evaluation and procurement. The contract is expected to be completed by 2029, with initial operational capability planned for 2026. “Armed Overwatch addresses a critical need for U.S. Special Operations Command to conduct a broad range of operations globally in support of the national defense strategy,” said SOCOM Commander Gen. Richard D. Clarke. “This robust and durable platform will operate in permissive environments and harsh conditions around the world to protect our special operations forces in the field.” The L3Harris bid was selected from an eclectic field that included the Textron Aviation AT-6E Wolverine (an armed derivative of the T-6 trainer), Leidos Bronco II (based on the Paramount Mwari), MAG Aerospace MC-208 Guardian (missioned Cessna Caravan) , and the Sierra Nevada MC-145B Wily Coyote (an adaptation of the PZL M28 Skytruck). Powered by a PT6A-67F Pratt & Whitney 1,600-shp engine, the Sky Warden is a two-seat adaptation of the Air Tractor AT-802 agricultural aircraft, offering a six-hour arc at a range of 200 nm. Air Tractor will supply the aircraft in “green” condition from its factory in Olney, Texas, before they undergo Sky Warden standard modification at L3Harris’ modification center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Six aircraft will be built under Lot 1 of the low rate initial production aircraft. The two companies have been working together for some time on the development of an armed ISR aircraft, and development of the SOCOM-specific aircraft began shortly after the announcement of the Armed Overwatch program in early 2020. The Sky Warden was unveiled in May 2021. Three prototypes have been in testing for some time, one of which has been demonstrated in full mission configuration. Key design features include an extremely strong airframe – a legacy of its agricultural roots – to allow operations from short, unprepared strips and the ability to be rapidly disassembled/reassembled for speed of deployment by transport aircraft . The aircraft has a reinforced wing that allows it to carry up to 6,000 pounds of ammunition. The mission system design is focused on modularity to allow the aircraft to be reconfigured with different sensors and weapons, which are carried on wing strengths. The communication system is comprehensive, including the ability to return long distances via satcom. A range of armaments is envisaged for the type, with the BAE Systems APKWS 2.75-inch laser-guided missile seen as the primary weapon. Other stores may include GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, and AGM-176A Griffin tube-launched missiles. In SOCOM service, the Sky Warden will perform many of the ISR missions performed by the Pilatus U-28A Draco, a modified PC-12 light business engine. However, the AT-802U also offers the ability to operate from almost anywhere in difficult operating conditions, as well as being able to deploy weapons with great precision. It can also act as a forward air control platform. It is intended for irregular combat missions in permissive environments, with counter-terrorism operations in Africa being one of the mentioned applications. L3Harris characterizes the Sky Warden’s mission capabilities as “stack collapse” of single-role types, in which the aircraft combines the roles of several types into one platform.

