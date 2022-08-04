Blame Biden’s reckless rant about Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan for creating an international incident

NEWNow you can listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden’s indecision and incompetence has transformed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan into a major international incident. For weeks, President Biden’s weakness, in the words of Winston Churchill, offered China “temptations for a show of strength” over Taiwan. China’s President Xi Jinping saw an opportunity to rewrite the status quo in Taiwan and believed he could intimidate our president into submitting to his will.

Each year, members of Congress travel to Taiwan to meet with Taiwanese officials, educate themselves on this key national security issue, and strengthen bilateral diplomatic relations between our two countries.

In 2016, I personally visited Taiwan with Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain and a large congressional delegation. Our visit was uneventful, even though I was traveling with one of the most senior members of Congress and a former presidential nominee.

PELOSI’S VISIT TO TAIWAN: THE PRESIDENT CALLS ON THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY WITH INCREASED TENSION

Similarly, President Trump sent cabinet and sub-cabinet level officials to Taiwan. Contrary to claims made by the Biden administration, the United States sends senior officials to Taiwan and does so frequently.

President Biden couldn’t have failed this more if he tried.

Additionally, House Speaker Newt Gingrich traveled to Taiwan in 1997, a clear precedent for Speaker Pelosi’s visit this week. Ultimately, Speakers’ journey is more routine than revolutionary and not unprecedented. Whatever one thinks of Nancy Pelosi, she has the right to travel to Taiwan. China has no right to deny its entry to the island.

However, President Biden has spoken poorly on this obvious issue. When asked in July about the speakers’ planned trip, Biden replied, “The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now. But I don’t know what the status is.”

That was an incredibly stupid and reckless thing to say. In two sentences, the president acknowledged internal divisions within the US government, a reserve within the military and personal ambivalence, if not ignorance. To make matters worse, the president has made no effort to correct his apparent mistake.

TAIWAN THANKS PELOSI FOR ‘SUPPORT’ DURING CONTROVERSIAL VISIT, ISLAND SAYS ‘NOT ALONE’

China’s dictator, Xi Jinping, clearly noticed the presidents gaffe and sensed weakness. Since then, he has increased the pressure and stakes of Pelosi’s visit. The People’s Liberation Army soon announced large-scale military exercises across the straits from Taiwan, and Chinese officials have threatened to launch a war against the United States and shoot Pelosis’ plane out of the sky. In response to the Chinese saber strikes, Taiwan has reportedly mobilized its air defense forces, while the US Navy has deployed four warships, including an aircraft carrier, east of Taiwan.

However, the White House remained coy and refused to provide a full protection of Pelosi’s right to travel. In fact, indications are that Biden tried to exclude Pelosi from the trip, consolidating his poor reputation and ensuring that no matter the outcome, America would lose. He couldn’t have failed this again if he tried.

CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE THE OPINION BULLETIN

Almost exactly a year ago, the world watched in shock as the United States was being humiliated in Afghanistan by a bunch of medieval savages and abandoning our allies in disarray.

The eulogizing Communists in Beijing claimed that the so-called “Afghan Effect” would reverberate around the world that our allies would see us as untrustworthy and inclined to cut down at the first sight of trouble.

Joe Biden has not removed this fear by handling this manufactured crisis, but has deepened it. After all, he abandoned an ally. He abandoned Nancy Pelosi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his famous Iron Curtain speech, Churchill remarked of the Soviet Union that “there is nothing they admire so much as strength and nothing they have less respect for than weakness.”

What was true of the Russian Communists in the last Cold War is true of the Chinese Communists in this Cold War. It’s past time for Joe Biden to reverse course and get tough on China.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM SEN. TOM COTTON