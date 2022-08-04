International
Blame Biden’s reckless rant about Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan for creating an international incident
NEWNow you can listen to Fox News articles!
President Joe Biden’s indecision and incompetence has transformed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan into a major international incident. For weeks, President Biden’s weakness, in the words of Winston Churchill, offered China “temptations for a show of strength” over Taiwan. China’s President Xi Jinping saw an opportunity to rewrite the status quo in Taiwan and believed he could intimidate our president into submitting to his will.
Each year, members of Congress travel to Taiwan to meet with Taiwanese officials, educate themselves on this key national security issue, and strengthen bilateral diplomatic relations between our two countries.
In 2016, I personally visited Taiwan with Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain and a large congressional delegation. Our visit was uneventful, even though I was traveling with one of the most senior members of Congress and a former presidential nominee.
PELOSI’S VISIT TO TAIWAN: THE PRESIDENT CALLS ON THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY WITH INCREASED TENSION
Similarly, President Trump sent cabinet and sub-cabinet level officials to Taiwan. Contrary to claims made by the Biden administration, the United States sends senior officials to Taiwan and does so frequently.
President Biden couldn’t have failed this more if he tried.
Additionally, House Speaker Newt Gingrich traveled to Taiwan in 1997, a clear precedent for Speaker Pelosi’s visit this week. Ultimately, Speakers’ journey is more routine than revolutionary and not unprecedented. Whatever one thinks of Nancy Pelosi, she has the right to travel to Taiwan. China has no right to deny its entry to the island.
However, President Biden has spoken poorly on this obvious issue. When asked in July about the speakers’ planned trip, Biden replied, “The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now. But I don’t know what the status is.”
That was an incredibly stupid and reckless thing to say. In two sentences, the president acknowledged internal divisions within the US government, a reserve within the military and personal ambivalence, if not ignorance. To make matters worse, the president has made no effort to correct his apparent mistake.
TAIWAN THANKS PELOSI FOR ‘SUPPORT’ DURING CONTROVERSIAL VISIT, ISLAND SAYS ‘NOT ALONE’
China’s dictator, Xi Jinping, clearly noticed the presidents gaffe and sensed weakness. Since then, he has increased the pressure and stakes of Pelosi’s visit. The People’s Liberation Army soon announced large-scale military exercises across the straits from Taiwan, and Chinese officials have threatened to launch a war against the United States and shoot Pelosis’ plane out of the sky. In response to the Chinese saber strikes, Taiwan has reportedly mobilized its air defense forces, while the US Navy has deployed four warships, including an aircraft carrier, east of Taiwan.
However, the White House remained coy and refused to provide a full protection of Pelosi’s right to travel. In fact, indications are that Biden tried to exclude Pelosi from the trip, consolidating his poor reputation and ensuring that no matter the outcome, America would lose. He couldn’t have failed this again if he tried.
CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE THE OPINION BULLETIN
Almost exactly a year ago, the world watched in shock as the United States was being humiliated in Afghanistan by a bunch of medieval savages and abandoning our allies in disarray.
The eulogizing Communists in Beijing claimed that the so-called “Afghan Effect” would reverberate around the world that our allies would see us as untrustworthy and inclined to cut down at the first sight of trouble.
Joe Biden has not removed this fear by handling this manufactured crisis, but has deepened it. After all, he abandoned an ally. He abandoned Nancy Pelosi.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
In his famous Iron Curtain speech, Churchill remarked of the Soviet Union that “there is nothing they admire so much as strength and nothing they have less respect for than weakness.”
What was true of the Russian Communists in the last Cold War is true of the Chinese Communists in this Cold War. It’s past time for Joe Biden to reverse course and get tough on China.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM SEN. TOM COTTON
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/blame-bidens-waffling-pelosi-taiwan-trip-international-incident
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- If these beautiful ornaments could talk August 4, 2022
- Anil Agarwal tells about Vedantas listing on London Stock Exchange August 4, 2022
- Mild cognitive impairment: Light exercise reverses cognitive decline in people at risk of Alzheimer’s disease August 4, 2022
- Hybrid immunity was preserved for 6 months after SARS-CoV-2 exposure August 4, 2022
- Sask.Response to monkeypox questioned at international conference in Montreal August 4, 2022