Coral levels in Great Barrier Reef areas reach 36-year highExBulletin







N. Mattocks/AP

N. Mattocks/AP According to one new report from the Australian Institute of Marine Sciences. From August 2021 to May 2022, the central and northern regions of the Great Barrier Reef had strong coral cover levels of 33% and 36%, respectively. Coral cover decreased by 4% in the southern region, due to an outbreak of crown-of-thorns starfish. The Australian agency found that 87 coral reefs generally had low levels of acute stress from things like cyclones and spikes in spiny starfish populations. (The spiny starfish is the second largest in the world, reaching up to three feet and preys on corals. They have venomous spines that are toxic to humans and marine wildlife.) The surveyed area represents two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef. Almost half of the reefs studied had between 10% and 30% hard coral cover, while about a third of the reefs had levels of hard coral cover between 30% and 50%, the report said. While higher water temperatures led to a coral bleaching event in some areas in March, temperatures did not rise high enough to kill the coral, the agency said. Coral on the Great Barrier Reef is resilient and has been able to recover from past disturbances, the Institute said. But the stressors that affect it haven’t gone away for a long time. The agency’s outlook shows more frequent and longer-lasting heat waves, cyclones and crown-of-thorns starfish. “Therefore, while the observed recovery offers good news for the overall state of the country [Great Barrier Reef]there is growing concern about its ability to maintain this status,” the report said.

