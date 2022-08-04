FIU’s Frost Museum of Art Announces Upcoming Exhibition, “In the Mind’s Eye: Landscapes of Cuba” | FIU news





“In the Mind’s Eye: Landscapes of Cuba” opens Sept. 24 at Patricia & Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University (FIU). The ground-breaking exhibition brings together 19th- and 20th-century works by American and Cuban artists to explore race, colonialism, nationalism, and the intertwined dynamics of the two nations. Major works by contemporary artists such as Juana Valdés and Emilio Perez will be displayed to encourage reflection on the past and shed light on today’s approaches to the Cuban landscape. “In the Mind’s Eye” will feature more than 50 works from prominent institutions and private collections across the United States. An opening reception will be held on September 24th from 4-6pm at the Frost Museum of Art. A series of educational programs will take place during the exhibition. “In the Mind’s Eye” examines how historical painters active in Cuba projected and injected ideas about their country into landscape painting to reflect political, social, and ideological changes in Cuba and the United States. While some artists depicted a pastoral and tranquil Cuba, others acknowledged the history of race and slavery through works that equate landscape with nationalism. The exhibit reveals many stories about Cuba that reflect the importance of the island among US-born artists such as William Glackens, Childe Hassam, Winslow Homer, Willard Metcalf and Frederic Remington. “In the Mind’s Eye” opens up new avenues of inquiry for the Caribbean island, which has played an extraordinary role in global politics, economics and culture. Historical paintings and drawings are enhanced by contemporary works by Juan Carlos Alom and María Magdalena Campos-Pons, among others. The exhibition features works by Esteban Chartrand, Edmund Darch Lewis, Winslow Homer, Elihu Vedder, Miguel Melero Rodríguez, Valentín Sanz Carta, Eduardo Laplante, Federico Mialhe, Leopoldo Romañach, Tomás Sanchez, Carrie Mae Weems, Yoanana Diqueez. Fonseca Quinones, Alejandro Campins and Glexis Novoa. “With ‘In the Mind’s Eye,’ the Frost Museum of Art demonstrates its commitment to investigating the arc of history through thematic exhibits that connect ideas and concepts that engage diverse audiences,” said Frost Museum of Art Director Jordana Pomeroy. “The exhibition presents beautiful images and explores how context changes meaning. Embedded in these works we find exchanges of ideas about art, politics and cultural identity.” Amy Galpin, chief curator at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Museum of Art-FIU, in consultation with curatorial advisors, organized the exhibition. Giles, Ltd. Published a companion catalog featuring essays by Galpin, Jorge Duany and Katherine Manthorne, plus new interviews with artists Carlos Martiel and Juana Valdés conducted by Elvia Rosa Castro and Donette Francis. The exhibition will close on January 15, 2023. This exhibition and catalog are made possible by the Terra Foundation for American Art. Additional generous support for the exhibition is provided by Ramón and Nercys Cernuda and the Gazitua family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2022/fius-frost-art-museum-announces-forthcoming-exhibition,-in-the-minds-eye-landscapes-of-cuba The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos