The powerful explosion, caused by a stockpile of ammonium nitrate in a port warehouse, occurred on August 4, 2020, and killed more than 200 people while destroying a large part of the Lebanese capital.
The blast destroyed 77,000 apartments, injured 7,000 people, displaced more than 300,000 others, at least 80,000 of whom were children, experts noted.in a press release issued by the UN human rights office, OHCHR.
The world has done nothing
This tragedy marked one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in recent memory, yet the world has done nothing to find out why it happened,” the experts reported.
“On the second anniversary of the explosion, we are heartbroken that people in Lebanon are still waiting for justiceand we call for an international investigation to be launched without delay.”
UN Group Human Rights Council– Appointed independent experts are mandated to report and advise on human rights from a thematic or country-specific perspective.They are not UN staff and are not paid for their work.
Immediately after2020 outbreak, 37 UN human rights experts issued ajoint statementcalling on the Lebanese government and the international community to respond effectively to calls for justice and restitution.
Instead, the national inquiry process has been thwarted several times,said the experts.Therefore, the victims’ families have called on the international community to establish an independent investigation under the Human Rights Council,hoping it will produce answers that the Lebanese authorities have failed to provide.
IOM/Muse Mohammed
Systematic negligence
The explosion and its aftermath have further brought into focus the systemic problems of mismanagement and widespread corruption in Lebanon.said the experts.
Rights experts who recentlyvisited Lebanonfound that responsibility for the explosion has not yet been determinedthe affected areas remain in ruins and reconstruction funds from the international community have barely begun to arriverightthe beneficiaries.
Access to food andother resources in crisis-torn Lebanon continue to be under serious threat.
Lebanon imports up to 80 percent of its food, and the explosion damaged the country’s main entry point and grain silo.
The daily struggle
People in Lebanon are also struggling to access fuel, electricity, medicine and clean water; the currency has lost more than 95 percent of its value over the past two years, and the average inflation rate in June was about 210 percent, experts noted.
Several countries have promised to help people in Lebanon after the explosion, but so far, they have not done enough to deliver justice and launch an international investigation.said the experts.
Back to 2020:
