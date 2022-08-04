The White House says Russia is planning to falsify evidence to frame Ukrainian forces for a prison attack





An administration official told CNN that they expect Russia to falsify evidence, blame Ukrainian forces and even have “reason to believe that Russia would go so far as to make it appear that Ukrainian HIMARS were guilty before the reporters arrived.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that the attack on the prison in separatist-held eastern Ukraine, which left at least 50 inmates dead, was “a deliberate war crime by the Russians”. Russia, meanwhile, blamed Ukraine for the attack.

Olenivka prison near Donetsk has been used to house many of the Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol several months ago. CNN could not independently verify either side’s claims.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a press conference on Wednesday that the UN is seeking to establish a fact-finding team to study the attack following requests from Russia and Ukraine to investigate. He added that the terms of reference for the panel would have to be agreed by Russia and Ukraine before the fact-finding mission could begin. Video broadcast on Russian networks and shared on social media channels in Donetsk shows extensive destruction of a building and several bodies. CNN was able to geolocate footage of the strike in an industrial area about two miles outside the front-line town of Olenivka. The Ukrainian military said the explosion occurred on the territory of the industrial zone, in a newly constructed building specially equipped to hold prisoners taken out of Azovstal. The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into this strike. In a statement, she said preliminary preliminary data show that “the occupying state struck the territory of penal colony No. 120 in the temporarily occupied Olenivka village of the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region.” Donetsk and Luhansk are the two regions that together form Donbass, the eastern part of Ukraine where the conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists began in 2014. The area has become the focal point of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military ambitions in Ukraine after his troops failed to capture Kiev earlier this year. The Russian military has maintained a constant barrage of artillery and rocket attacks across the region for several weeks. The Kremlin says the goal of what it calls its “special military operation” is to take control of Luhansk and Donetsk.

CNN’s Tim Lister, Julia Kesaieva, Josh Pennington and Richard Roth contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/03/politics/russia-ukraine-prison-attack/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos