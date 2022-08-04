Parts of the Great Barrier Reef record the largest amount of coral in 36 years





An AIMS study of 87 reefs found that between August 2021 and May 2022, the average cover of hard corals in the upper region and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.

It’s rare good news for the world-famous reef, which underwent its sixth mass bleaching event in March.

AIMS CEO Dr. Paul Hardisty said the results in the northern and central regions were a sign the reef could still recover from mass bleaching and outbreaks of spiny starfish that feed on coral.

However, he pointed out that the loss of coral cover elsewhere on the reef suggests it is still vulnerable to threats, such as marine heat waves. Report added that due to climate change, these disturbances, which could alter the progress of coral growth, were likely to become more frequent and more persistent.

AIMS monitoring program team leader Dr. Mike Emslie said that most of the growth was driven by fast-growing Acropora corals, which are “particularly vulnerable” to coral bleaching, wave damage from tropical cyclones and starfish prey. “This means that large increases in hard coral cover can be quickly negated by disturbances on Acropora-dominated reefs,” Emslie said. Campaigner Cherry Muddle of the Australian Great Barrier Reef Conservation Society warned that while the report was a sign of progress, the reef remained at risk. “While this increase is positive and shows that the reef is dynamic and can be resilient, it does not rule out the fact that the reef is under threat,” Muddle told CNN. A reef in danger Four of the six mass reef bleaching events have occurred since 2016. The most recent occurred in March of this year, with 91% of surveyed reefs affected by bleaching, according to the Marine Barrier Reef Park Authority. Madh (GBRMPA). This is significantly more widespread than previously, when about a quarter of the underlying rock surveyed showed signs of severe bleaching in 2020. In a May report The GBRMPA warned that “disturbing events on the reef are becoming more frequent”. Bleaching is the result of warmer than normal water temperatures causing a stress response from corals. However, according to GBRMPA scientists, this year’s coral bleaching was the first time it occurred during La Nia, a weather event typically characterized by cooler-than-normal temperatures across the equatorial Pacific Ocean. According to Jodie Rummer, Associate Professor of Marine Biology at James Cook University in Townsville, the frequency of mass bleaching events is cause for concern. “Even the strongest corals take almost a decade to recover. So we’re really missing that recovery window,” Rummer told CNN in march . “We’re getting bleaching events, back-to-back heat waves. And, and the corals are just not adapting to these new conditions.” Many public figures, including Aquaman actor Jason Momoa and ocean explorer Philippe Cousteau, have call for UNESCO to add the natural wonder to its “at risk” list in the hope that it would spur action to save the reef. Australia’s responsibility For years, Australia has been criticized for its reliance on fossil fuels. However, the country’s new prime minister Anthony Albanese has promised to take greater action to reduce emissions. On Thursday, Australia’s lower house switched a bill to enshrine in law the government’s commitment to reduce Australia’s emissions by 43% by 2030, although it still needs Senate approval. However, experts say a 43% reduction in emissions is still not enough to prevent the worsening effects of climate change and further damage to the Great Barrier Reef. “In Australia, to do our part, we really need to reduce our emissions reductions by 75% by 2030 and that is to keep global warming to less than 1.5 degrees, which is the critical threshold for reef survival coral as we know it,” Muddle told CNN. “We can create jobs, we can protect reefs, if we embrace clean energy technology and stop all new coal and gas development,” she added. “There is momentum in the right direction, but we need to see action, like bold action, and we need to see it now.”

