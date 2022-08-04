



Standing in front of a large metal turbine that normally carries natural gas from Russia to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Russia’s claim that technical problems were behind the sharp reduction in gas flows to Germany. He said the only reason the car had not yet returned to Russia after undergoing maintenance work was that Gazprom, the Russian state energy giant, did not want it. The turbine, which is at the center of a dispute between Germany and Gazprom, appeared Wednesday at a news event in the western German city of Mlheim an der Ruhr, where it has been stored since it was returned from renovation in Canada.

Gazprom and Vladimir V. Putin, Russia’s president, have blamed Siemens Energy, the manufacturer of the turbines, for delays in their return to Russia. They have repeatedly mentioned the need for necessary documents and clarifications, and said the lack of turbines was the reason it had reduced gas flows to 20 percent of capacity.

Gazprom issued a declaration later on Wednesday saying sanctions passed by Canada, Germany and Britain prevented it from taking back the turbine. But Mr Scholz had said earlier that nothing was standing in the way of his return. After weeks of issuing only short answers, the German side seemed intent on calling the bluff of Gazprom and Mr Putin. It is clear that nothing, nothing at all, prevents the further transportation of this turbine and its installation in Russia. It can be transported and used at any time, said Mr. Scholz to reporters. There is no technical reason for reducing gas supply.

European officials say Russia is cutting its gas supplies to punish Europe for its opposition to the war in Ukraine. In mid-June, Gazprom cut the amount of gas it was sending to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40 percent of potential capacity. Last week, it halved the amount again.

Germany still relies on Russia for about a third of its natural gas needs, down from more than half before the war, but still enough to leave the country reeling from cuts. It is trying to store enough fuel before demand rises in the winter, hoping to prevent rationing and the shutdown of key industries if Russia cuts off supplies entirely.

Germany’s gas storage facilities were 69 percent full on Wednesday, but officials told companies and citizens to start reducing their energy use as much as possible while the weather was still warm. Almost half of all homes in Germany are heated with gas and households, along with essential infrastructure such as hospitals and rescue services, will be prioritized in the event of shortages. Mr Putin has suggested that Germany could solve its gas problem by opening a second pipeline, which was struck days before Russia invaded Ukraine, Nord Stream 2. That proposal was echoed by Gerhard Schröder, the former German chancellor, who remains close to Mr. Putin despite being ostracized by his own political party, the Social Democrats, and many Germans. In an interview for the German newspaper mainlandMr Schrder, who met the Russian president in Moscow last week, also said the Kremlin was open to talks to end the war, provided Ukraine surrenders its claim to Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as well as its aspirations to join. NATO. Asked about the possibility of restarting Nord Stream 2, Mr. Scholz stifled a laugh, noting that its twin pipeline under the Baltic Sea, Nord Stream 1, was already underutilized, as were other land links through Ukraine, as well as one. through Belarus and Poland that Russia had put under sanctions. There is enough capacity with Nord Stream 1, he said. All contracts that Russia has concluded for the whole of Europe can be fulfilled with the help of this pipeline.

Reduced flows of natural gas have caused prices in Europe to jump to record levels. On Wednesday they remained about double what they were in mid-June, when Russia began limiting flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Christian Bruch, head of Siemens Energy, who appeared with Mr. Scholz said his company was in regular talks with Gazprom about the turbine and was keen to return it so that other Siemens turbines used in the pipeline could be taken in for maintenance. But the Russian company has a different view of the situation, he said, without giving details. This turbine is ready to go immediately, Mr. Scholz said. If Russia does not get this turbine now, it shows the whole world that not getting it is just an excuse to reduce the gas supply to Germany.

