UArizona is leading the international partnership to foster the development of the Internet of the future
By Daniel Stolte, University Communications
Wednesday
of University of Arizona Center for Quantum Networks I’m leading a new international research and development partnership that will investigate the technologies that will form the foundations of a quantum internet.
The partnership, with research centers in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, was made possible by a combined investment of $3 million. from the National Science Foundation, Science Foundation Ireland and the Northern Ireland Department for the Economy.
Called CoQREATE, which stands for Convergent Quantum Research Alliance in Telecommunications, the transatlantic partnership will focus on developing technology that will provide connectivity between quantum computers over short and long distances.
Quantum computers are developing rapidly, with the first devices already available on the market. Unlike conventional computers, which use electrical charges inside semiconductors commonly called “zeros and ones”, quantum computers use quantum mechanical effects known as quantum bits or “qubits”, which make them orders of magnitude faster and more efficient. capable of certain extremely complex calculations. .
“Because they compute using qubits, networking quantum computers will require radically new communications infrastructure that is able to transmit qubit packets reliably and quickly over long distances, relying on the classical Internet for some of their functions”, he said. Saikat Guhaa professor at UArizona James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences and the director of Center for Quantum Networksa National Science Foundation Engineering Research Center based at the university.
Guha said that the quantum internet will not replace the existing “classical” internet. Rather, the two will coexist and cooperate to allow many new applications that are not possible today. The quantum internet will need a strong classical communication backbone to function, thus increasing the burden on the classical network, and some of the underlying technologies of the existing internet will have to be improved to be compatible with quantum communications.
“CoQREATE is an attempt to understand how these two technologies can work together,” said Guha.
The partnership unites four major research centers: Center for Quantum Networks; Science Foundation Ireland Research Center for Future Networks and Communications; of Irish Center for Photonic Integration, a center of excellence for photonics research and training; and Quantum Technology at Queen’s University in Northern Ireland. The project provides funding for at least 10 research positions.
Quantum computers have the potential to perform many computing tasks faster than classical computers, in some cases solving problems that are impossible for classical computers to solve with today’s computing power. Quantum computing takes advantage of two quantum mechanical phenomena:
- superposition the ability of the state of a physical system to be two opposite things at the same time, as in Schrodinger’s famous cat thought experiment, in which the cat is in an overlap of being dead and alive.
- confusion a coordination of the quantum states of two or more particles serving as computational parts that is stronger than is possible in the realms of classical physics
The quantum Internet will surpass the capabilities of today’s Internet because of the unique advantages of entanglement, which will improve the Internet in at least two important ways, Guha said.
“First, it will enable physics-based communication security and privacy guarantees in multi-party transactions that cannot be compromised by any amount of computing power,” he said. “Second, it will create a global network of quantum computers, processors and sensors that are fundamentally more powerful than today’s technology. This will bring unprecedented advances in distributed computing and powerful long-baseline telescope systems, and will enable secure access to quantum computers for the public.”
Connecting computers together through a quantum internet will allow quantum computing with even greater computing power compared to that of individual computers. The new Internet will be a collection of repeaters, routers, switches and other elements that allow the distribution of entanglement over great distances: across cities, countries and, eventually, continents.
“Besides the technological aspect, CoQREATE the partnership will include research on socio-technical convergence to bring a broader social perspective to the program,” Guha said. “This research will focus on the societal impacts of internet-enabled quantum technologies surrounding privacy and security, the biases of unintended implicits embedded in the technology. equal access and education”.
