Russia says it wants the Nord Stream turbine back, but needs documents





A gas turbine intended to be transported to the compressor station of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Russia is seen at the Siemens Energy site in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) – Russia said on Thursday it wanted to return a turbine for its Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline that was being maintained in Canada, but needed documents confirming the equipment is not subject to Western sanctions. Russia has blamed the delayed return of the turbine and the malfunction of other equipment for reducing gas flows to Europe. However, Siemens Energy, which carried out the maintenance, says the turbine can be returned immediately, and some Western leaders have accused Russia of using the issue as a pretext to cut power supplies in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Moscow for its actions. in Ukraine. . Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up “Gazprom would very much like to return this turbine, but it was not Gazprom that imposed sanctions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to Russia’s state gas company. Gazprom must protect itself (from the risks of sanctions), this turbine is its property. Russian newspaper Kommersant quoted a source familiar with the details as saying on Thursday that on Aug. 3 Gazprom received a package of documents from Siemens Energy ( ENR1n.DE ), including a green light from Germany’s Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control to the turbine will pass customs controls until July 26, 2023. Siemens Energy also told Gazprom that it did not need an official explanation for the sanctions from the European Commission and that the UK had also confirmed to Gazprom in writing that there were no sanctions preventing the return of the turbine, Kommersant said. The paper added that there was no need for a separate transport waiver as the turbine is not covered by any sanctions and that Siemens Energy was ready to support the maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 equipment by providing a resident engineer. In response to a request from Reuters, Siemens Energy said the turbine was ready for operation and could be transported immediately. “If the operator really wants the turbine, he will get it,” the emailed comments said. Gazprom did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, and Germany’s Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control declined to comment. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up Reporting by Reuters Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/kremlin-says-gazprom-would-like-nord-stream-turbine-back-needs-documents-2022-08-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos