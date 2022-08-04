Areas of the Great Barrier Reef show the highest coral cover seen in 36 years





In this photo provided by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Hardy’s Rock is seen from the air near the Whitsunday Islands, Australia. Jumbo Aerial Photography | Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority via AP Two-thirds of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef saw its highest amount of coral cover in nearly four decades, although the reef is still vulnerable to climate change and mass bleaching, a monitoring group said Thursday. The northern and central parts of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed reef have experienced a recovery while the southern region has seen a loss of coral cover due to spiny starfish outbreaks. according to a report by the Australian Institute of Marine Sciences (AIMS), a government agency. AIMS CEO Paul Hardisty said that while the coral in the northern and central regions was a sign that the reef could recover from disturbance, the loss of coral in the southern region showed how the reef is still vulnerable to “ongoing acute and severe disturbances that are they happen more often and are longer”. The Great Barrier Reef has suffered from widespread and severe bleaching due to rising ocean temperatures. The reef was hit particularly hard in 2016 and 2017 by underwater heat waves that caused bleaching events. This year, it is suffering its sixth mass bleaching due to heat stress caused by climate change. “Every summer, the reef is at risk of temperature stress, bleaching and potentially mortality, and our understanding of how the ecosystem responds to this is still evolving,” Hardistysaid in a press release. “The 2020 and 2022 bleaching events, although extensive, did not reach the intensity of the 2016 and 2017 events and, as a result, we have seen less mortality,” Hardisty said. “These latest results show that the Reef can still recover in periods without intense disturbance.” The report comes after UNESCO proposed last year to add the Great Barrier Reef to the list of world heritage sites in danger. A meeting to discuss the future of the rock was supposed to be held in Russia in June, but was canceled after the invasion of Ukraine. In the central and northern regions, hard coral cover reached 33% and 36% respectively this year, the highest level recorded in the past 36 years of monitoring, the report said. Meanwhile, hard coral cover across the region on reefs in the southern zone fell to 34% this year, compared to 38% a year ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/04/great-barrier-reef-areas-show-highest-coral-cover-seen-in-36-years.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos