Zelensky navigates civil unions amid push for gay marriage in Ukraine





Comment on this story COMMENTARY Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed to civil partnerships as a potential answer to calls to legalize same-sex marriage, a step he said would not be possible during the war even as the Russian occupation has revived the push for marriage equality. More than 28,000 people signed a petition asking Zelensky to legalize same-sex marriage, arguing that gay couples should have the same rights as heterosexual couples. The war has injected added urgency into the effort, with some gay couples concerned that the partner of a dead soldier would not have the same visitation rights or benefits as they would if they were in a heterosexual relationship. At this time, any day could be the last, the petition says. Let same-sex people have the opportunity to start a family and have an official document to prove it. Answering it petition On Tuesday, Zelensky, who has described Ukraine’s defense against Russia as a fight for democracy and Western values, said that in the modern world, the level of democracy in a society is measured, among other things, by state policy aimed at ensuring equal rights for all citizens. However, he noted that Ukraine’s constitution, which defines marriage as based on the free consent of a woman and a man, could not be changed during wartime, a rule established by the constitution itself. He suggested the possibility of civil partnerships, which Ukraine has already worked out options for, he said, as it positions itself for its desired entry into the European Union, which has stronger protections for LGBTQ rights. Zelensky said he had asked the prime minister to look into the matter and report back to him with his findings. Ukraine, a heavily Eastern Orthodox country, has had a less favorable social attitude towards the LGBTQ community than in other parts of Europe. In Spain, 89 percent of people said homosexuality should be accepted by society, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center. survey. This figure was 86 percent in France and Germany, but only 14 percent in Ukraine, where 69 percent said homosexuality should not be accepted. It is unclear whether these views have changed significantly since then, but the war has created unlikely alliances between the LGBTQ community and other parts of society as the occupation has united Ukrainians from all walks of life. The LGBTQ rights movement in Ukraine faces mixed impacts of the wars With the world’s eyes on Ukraine and its president, who has largely been admonished by the international community for his leadership during the war, Zelensky’s comments also come amid a push in some countries to advance LGBTQ rights. In the United States, the House of Representatives passed a bill legalizing same-sex marriage, prompted by fears that current protections could disappear if the Supreme Court overturns its landmark 2015 decision. is unclear, as it would require Republican support.) In South Korea, legislation that would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination has stalled under conservative opposition. Ukraine in 2015 passed a law protecting LGBTQ individuals from discrimination in the workplace. Zina Pozen contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/08/04/ukraine-zelensky-gay-marriage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos