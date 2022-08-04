US International Trade in Goods and Services, June 2022





The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that deficit of goods and services was $79.6 billion in June, down $5.3 billion from the revised $84.9 billion in May. International trade deficit in US goods and services Deficit: 79.6 billion dollars 6.2% Exports: 260.8 billion dollars +1.7% Imports: 340.4 billion dollars 0.3% Next publication: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 () Statistical significance is not applicable or measurable. Data adjusted for seasonality, but not price changes Source: US Census Bureau, US Bureau of Economic Analysis; US International Trade in Goods and Services, 4 August 2022 Exports, imports and balance (export 1) June exports were $260.8 billion, $4.3 billion more than May exports. June imports were $340.4 billion, $1.0 billion less than May imports. The decrease in the goods and services deficit in June reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $4.9 billion to $99.5 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.3 billion to $19.9 billion. Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $134.1 billion, or 33.4 percent, from the same period in 2021. Exports increased $246.2 billion, or 20.0 percent. Imports increased by $380.3 billion or 23.3 percent. Three-month moving average (exhibit 2) The average deficit in goods and services fell $9.3 billion to $83.7 billion for the three months ending in June. Average exports rose by $5.6 billion to $256.7 billion in June.

Average imports decreased by $3.8 billion to $340.5 billion in June. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit rose $15.8 billion from the three months ending in June 2021. Average exports rose $46.6 billion from June 2021.

Average imports rose $62.5 billion from June 2021. Exports (exhibits 3, 6 and 7) Merchandise exports rose by $3.5 billion to $183.0 billion in June. Census-based merchandise exports rose $3.7 billion. Industrial supplies and materials increased by $4.7 billion. Non-monetary gold rose $1.8 billion. Natural gas rose $1.6 billion.

Food, snacks and beverages increased by $0.9 billion.

Capital goods fell $1.1 billion. Civil aircraft fell $0.8 billion.

Net balance of payments adjustments fell $0.2 billion. Exports of services rose by $0.7 billion to $77.8 billion in June. Travel increased by $0.3 billion.

Shipping increased $0.3 billion. Imports (exhibits 4, 6 and 8) Merchandise imports fell $1.4 billion to $282.5 billion in June. Census-based merchandise imports fell $1.2 billion. Vehicles, auto parts and engines fell $2.7 billion. Passenger cars fell $1.3 billion. Other auto parts and accessories fell $0.7 billion.

Capital goods increased by $0.9 billion. Computers grew by $1.4 billion.

Industrial supplies and materials increased by $0.6 billion. Other petroleum products increased by $1.0 billion.

Net balance of payments adjustments fell $0.2 billion. Imports of services rose by $0.4 billion to $57.9 billion in June. Shipping increased $0.1 billion.

Travel increased by $0.1 billion.

Other business services increased by $0.1 billion. Real Goods in Census 2012 Dollars (Exhibit 11) The real goods deficit fell $3.1 billion to $113.2 billion in June. Real merchandise exports rose by $2.1 billion to $155.2 billion.

Real merchandise imports fell $1.0 billion to $268.4 billion. review May export reviews Merchandise exports were revised up to $0.5 billion.

Services exports were revised up to $0.1 billion. May import revisions Merchandise imports were revised down to less than $0.1 billion.

Imports of services were revised down to less than $0.1 billion. Goods by selected countries and areas: Monthly basis of registration (exhibit 19) June figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($7.9), the Netherlands ($3.0), Singapore ($1.8), Hong Kong ($1.7), Brazil ($1 .7), Australia ($1.5), Belgium ($1.0), and Switzerland ($0.9). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($36.9), the European Union ($17.6), Vietnam ($11.1), Mexico ($9.7), Canada ($7.3), Ireland ($6.1), Germany ($5.4 ), India ($5.2), Japan ($4.7), South Korea ($3.7), Taiwan ($3.6), Italy ($3.5), Malaysia ($3.0), Saudi Arabia ($1.9), France ($0.9 dollars), Israel ($0.8) and the United Kingdom ($0.4). The balance with Switzerland moved from a deficit of $1.9 billion in May to a surplus of $0.9 billion in June. Exports increased by $2.1 billion to $4.7 billion and imports decreased by $0.7 billion to $3.8 billion.

The deficit with Canada fell $2.5 billion to $7.3 billion in June. Exports increased by $1.0 billion to $30.5 billion and imports decreased by $1.5 billion to $37.7 billion.

The deficit with China rose $4.7 billion to $36.9 billion in June. Exports decreased by $0.6 billion to $11.9 billion and imports increased by $4.1 billion to $48.8 billion. * * * All statistics referenced are seasonally adjusted; statistics are based on the balance of payments, unless otherwise specified. Additional statistics, including non-seasonally adjusted statistics and details for Census commodities, are available in Exhibits 1-20b of this publication. For information on data sources, definitions and review procedures, see the explanatory notes in this publication. You can find the full publication at www.census.gov/foreign-trade/Press-Release/current_press_release/index.html or www.bea.gov/data/intl-trade-investment/international-trade-goods-and-services. The full schedule is available in the Economic Conference Hall of the Registration Offices at www.census.gov/economic-indicators/ or on BEA’s website at www.bea.gov/news/schedule. * * * Next release: September 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT

US International Trade in Goods and Services, July 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bea.gov/news/2022/us-international-trade-goods-and-services-june-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos