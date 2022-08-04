Ukraine: Ukrainian war tactics endanger civilians

Military bases set up in residential areas including schools and hospitals

The attacks started from populated civilian areas

Such violations in no way justify Russia’s indiscriminate attacks, which have killed and injured countless civilians.

Ukrainian forces have put civilians at risk by setting up bases and operating weapons systems in residential areas, including schools and hospitals, as they pushed back the Russian invasion that began in February, Amnesty International said today.

Such tactics violate international humanitarian law and endanger civilians, as they turn civilian objects into military targets. Subsequent Russian attacks on populated areas have killed civilians and destroyed civilian infrastructure.

We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when operating in populated areas, said Agnes Callamard, Secretary-General of Amnesty International.

Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from compliance with international humanitarian law.

However, not every Russian attack documented by Amnesty International followed this pattern. In several other countries where Amnesty International concluded that Russia had committed war crimes, including in some areas of the city of Kharkiv, the organization found no evidence of Ukrainian forces stationed in civilian areas illegally targeted by the military Russian.

Between April and July, Amnesty International researchers spent several weeks investigating the Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Donbas and Mykolaiv regions. The organization inspected the strike sites; interviewed survivors, witnesses and relatives of the victims of the attacks; and conducted remote control and weapons analysis.

Throughout these investigations, researchers found evidence of Ukrainian forces launching attacks from within residential areas, as well as basing themselves on civilian buildings in 19 towns and villages in the regions. The organization Crisis Evidence Lab has analyzed satellite images to further substantiate some of these incidents.

Most of the residential areas where the soldiers were located were kilometers away from the front lines. Possible alternatives were available that would not endanger civilians such as military bases or nearby densely forested areas, or other structures further away from residential areas. In documented cases, Amnesty International is not aware that the Ukrainian military, which deployed to civilian structures in residential areas, asked or helped civilians to evacuate nearby buildings, failing to take all possible precautions to protect civilians.

Launching attacks from populated civilian areas

Survivors and witnesses of Russian attacks in the Donbas, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions told Amnesty International researchers that the Ukrainian military had been operating near their homes during the attacks, exposing the areas to retaliatory fire from Russian forces. Amnesty International researchers witnessed such behavior in many countries.

International humanitarian law requires that all parties to a conflict avoid locating, to the maximum extent possible, military objectives in or near densely populated areas. Other obligations to protect civilians from the effects of attacks include removing civilians from the vicinity of military objectives and providing effective warning of attacks that may affect the civilian population.

The mother of a 50-year-old man killed in a rocket attack on 10 June in a village south of Mykolaiv told Amnesty International: The army stayed in a house near our house and my son often brought food to the soldiers. I begged him several times to stay away from there because I feared for his safety. That afternoon, when the strike happened, my son was in our backyard and I was at home. He was killed on the spot. His body was torn to pieces. Our house was partially destroyed. Amnesty International researchers found military equipment and uniforms in the house next door.

Mykola, who lives in a tower block in a neighborhood of Lysychansk (Donbas) that was hit repeatedly by Russian attacks that killed at least one elderly man, told Amnesty International: I don’t understand why our army is firing from cities and not from the field. Another resident, a 50-year-old man, said: There is definitely military activity in the neighborhood. When there is fire at the exit, then we hear the fire at the entrance. Amnesty International researchers witnessed soldiers using a residential building about 20 meters from the entrance to the underground shelter used by residents where the elderly man was killed.

In a town in Donbas on May 6, Russian forces used banned cluster munitions widely and essentially indiscriminately on a neighborhood of mostly one- and two-story houses where Ukrainian forces were operating with artillery. Shrapnel damaged the walls of the house where 70-year-old Anna lives with her son and 95-year-old mother.

Anna said: Shrapnel flew through the doors. I was inside. The Ukrainian artillery was near my field The soldiers were behind the field, behind the house I saw them coming in and out since the war started My mother is paralyzed so I couldn’t run away.

In early July, a farm worker was injured when Russian forces struck an agricultural warehouse in the Mykolaiv area. Hours after the strike, Amnesty International researchers witnessed the presence of Ukrainian military personnel and vehicles in the grain storage area, and witnesses confirmed that the military had used the warehouse, located across the street from a farm where civilians live and work.

As Amnesty International researchers were examining damage to residential and adjacent public buildings in Kharkiv and villages in the Donbass and east of Mykolaiv, they heard fire coming from nearby Ukrainian military positions.

In Bakhmut, some residents told Amnesty International that the Ukrainian army had used a building barely 20 meters in front of a high-rise residential building. On May 18, a Russian missile hit the front of the building, partially destroying five apartments and damaging nearby buildings. Kateryna, a resident who survived the strike, said: I didn’t understand what happened. [There were] broken windows and a lot of dust in my house I stayed here because my mother didn’t want to leave. She has health problems.

Three residents told Amnesty International that before the attack, Ukrainian forces had used a building opposite the bombed building and that two military trucks were parked in front of another house that was damaged when the rocket hit. Amnesty International researchers found signs of military presence inside and outside the building, including sandbags and black plastic sheeting covering the windows, as well as new US-made trauma first aid equipment.

We have no say in what the army does, but we pay the price, a resident whose house was also damaged in the strike told Amnesty International.

Military bases in hospitals

Amnesty International researchers found that Ukrainian forces used hospitals as Actually military bases in five locations. In two cities, dozens of soldiers rested, milled and ate food in hospitals. In another city, soldiers fired from close range at a hospital.

A Russian airstrike on April 28 wounded two workers at a medical laboratory in a suburb of Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces had set up a base at the compound.

Using hospitals for military purposes is a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

Military bases in schools

The Ukrainian military has routinely set up bases in schools in towns and villages in Donbas and the Mykolaiv area. Schools have been temporarily closed to students since the beginning of the conflict, but in most cases the buildings were located close to neighborhoods populated by civilians.

In 22 of the 29 schools visited, Amnesty International researchers either found soldiers using the premises or found evidence of current or former military activity, including the presence of military fatigues, discarded ammunition, army ration packs and military vehicles .

Russian forces hit many of the schools used by Ukrainian forces. In at least three cities, after Russian bombings of schools, Ukrainian soldiers moved to other nearby schools, putting surrounding neighborhoods at risk of similar attacks.

In a city east of Odesa, Amnesty International witnessed a widespread pattern of Ukrainian soldiers using civilian areas for shelter and staging areas, including placing armored vehicles under trees in purely residential neighborhoods and using two schools located in densely populated residential areas. Russian attacks near schools killed and wounded several civilians between April and late June, including a child and an elderly woman killed in a rocket attack on their home on June 28.

In Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces were using a university building as a base when a Russian attack struck on May 21, reportedly killing seven soldiers. The university is adjacent to a high-rise residential building that was damaged in the attack, along with other civilian homes approximately 50 meters away. Amnesty International researchers found the remains of a military vehicle in the courtyard of the bombed university building.

International humanitarian law does not specifically prohibit parties to conflict from basing themselves in schools that are not in session. However, the military has an obligation to avoid using schools located near houses or residential buildings full of civilians, putting these lives at risk, unless there is a compelling military need. If they do, they must warn civilians and, if necessary, help them evacuate. This does not appear to have happened in the cases reviewed by Amnesty International.

Armed conflicts seriously impede children’s right to education, and military use of schools can result in destruction that further deprives children of this right after the war ends. Ukraine is one of the 114 countries that have adopted it Statement on safe schoolsan agreement to protect education amid armed conflict, which allows the parties use abandoned or evacuated schools only where there is no viable alternative.

Indiscriminate attacks by Russian forces

Many of the Russian attacks Amnesty International has documented in recent months have been carried out with essentially indiscriminate weapons, including internationally banned ones cluster munitions, or with other explosive weapons with wide area effects. Others used guided weapons with varying degrees of accuracy; in some cases, the weapons were accurate enough to target specific objects.

The Ukrainian military’s practice of placing military targets inside populated areas in no way justifies indiscriminate Russian attacks. All parties to a conflict must at all times distinguish between military targets and civilian objects and take all possible precautions, including the choice of weapons, to minimize harm to civilians. Indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians or damage civilian objects are war crimes.

The Ukrainian government must immediately ensure that it deploys its forces away from populated areas, or evacuate civilians from areas where the military is operating. Soldiers should never use hospitals to engage in combat and should use schools or the homes of civilians as a last resort when there are no viable alternatives, Agns Callamard said.

Amnesty International contacted the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the research findings on 29 July 2022. At the time of publication, they had not yet responded.