Researchers embark on a mission to find all the world’s ants FIU news





A team of international researchers is shedding light on those who are often not studied “The Little Things That Rule the World” – ant. With the help of the latest technology, researchers created a first-of-its-kind global biodiversity map to begin answering a long-unanswered question of where ants can be found across the globe. Hidden within this map is another, the so-called treasure map, to guide future research and exploration into unexplored regions where undiscovered species may be found. These data are the first step in protecting and preserving the biodiversity of ants. The findings were recently published in Advances in science. “Most of our knowledge of biodiversity, and our conservation planning, is based on other animals, such as mammals, reptiles and birds,” he said. Clinton Jenkinsan FIU conservation biologist at Department of Land and Environment AND Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center, as well as one of the authors of the study. “This is a major step forward in our understanding of life on the planet and its conservation status.” Ants – thought to be nature’s most industrious insects – often work far away, multitasking and juggling important responsibilities. They are hunters, farmers, harvesters, aircraft pilots, shepherds, weavers and carpenters. They carry and spread the seeds from one place to another. They dig holes in the soil to aerate and turn the soil over, helping plants grow. They even keep pests under control. They are one of nature’s smallest creatures with the greatest impact on entire ecosystems. While there is still much to learn about them, what is clear is that the world would not be the same without ants. “When I started looking into this more than a decade ago, it was so fascinating to realize the number of effects ants have on an ecosystem,” Jenkins said. “There are tens of thousands of species of ants, and in some places, they are key to the functioning of the ecosystem. If you lose ants, other species may disappear. Yes, ants may be small, but they have a big impact.”

The findings were featured on the cover of Advances in science.

