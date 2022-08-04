The provocative politics of Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan, becoming the first person of her rank to do so in almost three decades. Her trip was not officially sanctioned by the Biden Administration, but the President did not publicly discourage her from going. The Chinese government, which views the island as part of the People’s Republic of China, announced a series of military exercises in response. The United States has a long-standing relationship with Taiwan and is a major supplier of military equipment, but it maintains an official distance from the island to avoid angering China and provoking armed conflict. Those fears have grown over the past decade as Chinese leaders have increasingly embraced nationalist ideology and cracked down on protests against their rule in Hong Kong. (The US approach to Taiwan is often described as strategic ambiguity; it accepts that the PRC is China’s sole governing authority, but maintains an informal relationship with Taiwan.)

I recently spoke on the phone with Shelley Rigger, a professor of political science at Davidson College and author of Why Taiwan matters AND The Tiger Driving the Dragon: How Taiwan Fueled China’s Economic Growth. During our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed the problems Pelosi’s visit could cause for Taiwan, divisions among Taiwanese over how to deal with an increasingly secure China, and lessons from different parts of China— The Taiwan conflict stemmed from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What did you make of the decision to visit Pelosi?

The main thing I take away from Pelosi’s visit is that it was ultimately about US domestic politics and PRC domestic politics, and Taiwan was caught in the middle. Initially, Pelosi’s intention was almost certainly to make a little cheer for Taiwan, to show that the US cares about it, that it is paying attention, and that it is an important friend and partner for this kind of thing. But once the test of will between Pelosi and her team and Xi Jinping and his team, whether or not it was good for Taiwan went away, and it became strictly something that people in the US and China were talking about, saying that we had to do this because we cannot retreat. And I think this is very unfortunate. It does not benefit Taiwan, probably harms Taiwan’s security, and has ensured that US-China relations, which were already pretty bad, are worse than before. We may have a much harder time recovering than we thought three weeks ago.

Based on what you just said, it seems that Pelosi should not have planned the visit at all, or that American politicians should not try to show support for Taiwan in this way. After China gets upset, there are reasons why American politicians don’t want to just say, OK, you’re upset about it. They wouldn’t. The logical outcome is, well, don’t do it at all.

This is completely predictable. We know what will happen if we get into a tough match with the PRC, unless US politicians want to ground the most important diplomatic relationship in the modern world, they need to be strategic and thoughtful about the cost. and the benefit of a particular action.

I’m not opposed to American officials or policymakers doing things that have real benefits for Taiwan’s security. I am not against the sale of arms. I would have liked it if, instead of going to Taiwan, Pelosi had spent some time trying to convince her party that it is a good idea to drop her determination to oppose all trade deals and to make some kind of trade deal with Taiwan, or even try to bring the US back into a regional trade deal, like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. What Taiwan needs from the US is concrete action that enhances its security and helps it maintain a strong economy that can continue to support the cost of Taiwan’s security and also maintain Taiwan’s standard of living so that people there to be enthusiastic about protecting their democracy. .

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was never a big deal. It was always a symbolic gesture; it was a show of support. From the first moment they announced it might happen, my question has been: What concrete benefit does Taiwan get from this show of support that goes beyond the predictable response from the PRC? I’ve never heard anyone try to articulate this. They used the slogan They are supporting Taiwan, and then when the PRC backed out, it became Well, now we have to go, because Beijing is backing down. To me, this is not strategic, it is not rational, it is not smart, and it is not driven by expertise or national security thinking.

My understanding is that the Taiwanese government, even the elements of the opposition that are seen as pro-China, have largely welcomed Pelosi and not criticized the visit, but maybe that’s because they’re in a pretty tough spot and don’t want to be upset. away from the Americans. What is your response reading?

I don’t know if the Taiwanese encouraged the visit. Maybe they did. I have seen no evidence that they did. The evidence I’ve seen suggests that Pelosi’s team came up with this on their own. I had an e-mail exchange last night with a colleague who said that, when she was at the State Department, if a congressional delegation wanted to come to the place where you are posted, they would. This was not an invitation, it was not a request; was, We are coming. Many countries find it impossible to say no to an American delegation.

And of course, Taiwan would be the last country in the world that would want to offend the US Speaker of the House. House of Representatives approves arms sales to Taiwan. There is Taiwan-related legislation pending in Congress right now. You can’t say no. So, regardless of whether they initiated or encouraged the visit or not, they talked about it as little as possible. And the representative of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the US gave them quotes South China Morning Mail which seems to me to indicate some reservations about this visit.

When it really broke out, Taiwan had no ability to influence the outcome and it became a show of force by a particular American politician. We also know that the State Department, the Pentagon and the White House had reservations about the trip. This was the legislative branch acting outside the policy and preferences of the executive branch and without any concrete evidence, that I have seen, of encouragement from the host government.

What about the response from the Kuomintang (KMT), which is the largest opposition party and favors closer ties with China than the DPP?

They are stuck in the same position. The big push for the KMT in recent months has been rebuilding ties with the US because, during the Ma Ying-jeou administration from 2008 to 2016, the KMT withdrew from the US. There was a growing sense in Washington that the KMT simply did not seem to care about the relationship. Earlier this summer, the KMT sent a representative, their potential presidential candidate, who is also the party’s chairman, to Washington. They are also trying not to cross paths with the US government. Many KMT members would be more likely to voice some criticism [Pelosis] visit in normal times, but it is difficult now because no one in Taiwan wants to make the situation worse by adding a Taiwan angle to the US-China angle.

Has China’s current era of aggressive nationalism changed Taiwanese politics?

I think what has changed Taiwan’s domestic politics or attitudes towards cross-strait relations are to some extent the trends you are describing, but more so, internal development within the PRC In the early 2000s, I conducted focus groups with young people in Taiwan on various political topics, including mainland China. One of the things that came out really strongly was that they thought of the PRC as kind of scary, but also a place with a lot of opportunities, where you can go and develop your career. I did the same research again, in 2015, with focus groups of young people in Taiwan, and the picture was much darker. What really clouded the picture wasn’t Well, they’re in the South China Sea, or any of that. It was, now when you go to China there is all this surveillance. You have to do everything on your phone, from ordering food to buying a train ticket, and someone has all that information. The state knows everything about you, and there is a general feeling that you are not free in the PRC, even compared to fifteen years ago. Admittedly, the PRC was not a free country fifteen years ago, but, from the perspective of young Taiwanese, it has gotten much worse. There are many Taiwanese who have been arrested, detained and subjected to these forms of detention where you are not fully in the legal system, so you can wait many years for any kind of legal action. It’s just scary.