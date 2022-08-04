Braid: As the PPD campaigns, the UCP candidates mark their net

Article content
It’s hard to say who is running harder against United Conservative Party NDP leader Rachel Notley or the UCP leadership candidates.
The leadership race was always likely to turn towards criticism of the government, as candidates battle for support and membership sales. But they are starting to score in their own net
Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s huge $229,911 bonus, handed out by the government itself, has drawn a barrage of criticism from prime ministerial hopefuls.
Danielle Smith said Albertans are rightly shocked and outraged by the cash award for the chief medical officer. She promised a formal review of the UCP’s response to the pandemic, including Hinshaw’s role.
Brian Jean said, Travis Toews, are you saying that as finance minister you were unaware that 107 people, including employees in the prime minister’s office and in your ministry, received $2.4 million in COVID bonuses?
How can it be? Who was in mind the store?
Toews says he knew nothing about the bonus. On Wednesday, he posted a promise on Facebook: As prime minister, there is no bonus without the minister’s signature.
Notley said that when the NDP was in office, she and the finance minister would have been aware of and rejected any such payments.
Toews didn’t know about this bonus? If not, he had no business being finance minister, she added.
Notley was in Calgary on Wednesday to release documents showing ambulance red alerts are happening 10 times more often than they were in 2019. She said that means there were up to 10 hours a month when there were none single ambulance.
The NDP has been hitting out at health care closures, staff shortages and wait times for months, now including reduced hours of service at urgent care centers at the Airdrie and Calgary South health campuses.
UCP candidates are more often than not shunned by embarrassing reports from the health care trenches.
Instead, they focus on general issues such as AHS governance. Toews, for example, has called for a return to regional health authorities. Some candidates think reorganization is the key.
Notley says, in the meantime, this is what they think should be a priority? Give me a break.
She claims that the UCP is not interested in solving problems. They see this as an opportunity for them to deeply deconstruct the health system. . . they are running on a platform to make it a hell of a lot worse.
The latest fundraising totals show that MDP is ahead once again, with $2,467,315 raised in the first six months of this year.
The UCP raised $1,409,149 in the same period, though that doesn’t include totals for individual ridings.
The seven leadership candidates, each paying $175,000 for the privilege of running, are supplying the UCP with more than $1 million.
But the well-funded NDP is already doing something the UCP can’t match during a leadership race.
The party is running what looks and sounds like an election campaign nearly 10 months ahead of the scheduled May 29 election.
NDP radio ads linking Notley and the party have been running in Calgary for weeks. In smaller centers where PHD has power, social media ads are targeting voters.
The reason we can start so early is because of the generosity of our donors and supporters, says Brandon Stevens, the party’s general secretary.
If we can continue to post the fundraising numbers we’ve had for the past year and a half, we can continue with this type of campaign.
Apparently, the DP already has enough in the kitty for the full 28-day campaign next spring. This frees up current contributions for the early push into Calgary, the main battleground.
In the old PC days, Alberta’s Conservatives ran leadership campaigns five times while in government, often touting their record without concern for weak opposition.
They are at it again. But the modern DPSH is not that opposition.
The Don Braids column appears regularly in the Herald.
Tweet: @DonBraid
