Ukraine violates the laws of war, endangers civilians: Amnesty International





Amnesty International has accused Ukraine of war crimes during its ongoing military conflict with Russian occupation forces. The humanitarian organization said in a RELEASE on Wednesday that Ukrainian military tactics “violate international humanitarian law and endanger civilians” by operating weapons outside bases located in residential areas while civilians are present. Russia has previously been accused by Amnesty International of violating numerous international laws during the war. The organization said Wednesday that Ukraine’s alleged violations “in no way justify Russia’s indiscriminate attacks.” “We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces endangering civilians and violating the laws of war when operating in populated areas,” Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard said in a statement. “Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from complying with international humanitarian law.” While conducting an investigation into Russian attacks in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Donbas and Mykolaiv regions between April and July, Amnesty International researchers said they found that the Ukrainian military was operating out of civilian buildings in at least 19 towns and villages. The discovery was confirmed by satellite imagery, according to the release. The organization said Ukraine committed “a clear violation of international humanitarian law” by placing at least five military facilities in civilian hospitals. Russian airstrikes on health care facilities have resulted in a significant number of civilian injuries and deaths during the war. according to to the World Health Organization. Amnesty International also found that Ukraine had installed military bases in 22 of the 29 schools visited in the Donbass and Mykolaiv regions during the investigation, according to the release. The organization said Russia later launched attacks on many of the same schools between April and late June, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. After destroying schools in at least three cities, Ukraine’s military is accused of moving bases to schools in different areas, putting the community surrounding the new bases at risk of similar attacks. While school bases may not be in violation of international humanitarian law because schools were not in session, the organization said Ukraine set up school bases near homes and residential buildings without warning residents or helping them evacuate. In some cases, the laws of war dictate that schools and hospitals can become legitimate targets for military attacks, according to International Committee of the Red Cross. Amnesty International said its investigation “in no way justifies the indiscriminate Russian attacks” while urging the Ukrainian military to “distinguish between military targets and civilian objects and take all possible measures” and immediately halt the operation outside the areas populated by civilians. “The Ukrainian government must immediately ensure that it deploys its forces away from populated areas, or evacuate civilians from areas where the military is operating,” Callamard said. “Soldiers should never use hospitals to engage in combat and should use schools or civilian homes as a last resort when there are no viable alternatives.” Amnesty International said it notified the Ukrainian government of the findings of its investigation on July 29, but had not heard back since Wednesday. Newsweek contacted the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, DC, for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-violates-war-laws-endangers-civilians-amnesty-international-1730696 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos