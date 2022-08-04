Minot State men’s basketball will participate in the international tournament this month | News, Sports, Jobs





Coach Matt Murken will get an early look at his Beavers basketball team this year as the team heads north to Canada for an international tour. This is not an annual occurrence with the NCAA allowing schools to participate in an international competition tournament once every four years. This year, the Beavers will take advantage of that opportunity, giving Murken a chance to see his 2022-2023 team play together on the field early. Typically, the basketball season starts in late October, but now, the Beavers will get a small taste of early action to see how they stack up against the other competition on the court. A total of four games will be played in the North, with the first two taking place on August 18 and August 19 against the University of Regina in Saskatchewan. After these games, the Beavers will travel to Manitoba where they will face the University of Winnipeg on August 20th and 21st. It will be an exciting time for the Beavers players and coaching staff, as they will have an opportunity to play in front of fans they wouldn’t normally see, with the ability to showcase their product to a new audience. For the coaching staff, this will allow them to get the team to play together in game situations, which will come in handy once the season starts. The staff will have the ability to play with certain formations and understand which ones work best for the team. Following their international tour, the Beavers men’s basketball team will return to Minot as they prepare for the start of classes and preparation for the start of the regular season. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

