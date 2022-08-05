Some “International News” Posted by Samson on KTFA 8-4-2022 — Dinar Summary

The central bank will help speed up the process of reducing the volume of banking operations (in dollars and euros) by introducing additional regulatory measures.

The Russian Central advises the government to issue directives to state-owned companies to transfer the money they own from the currencies of unfriendly countries (the dollar and the euro) to the currencies of other countries.

Since last February, Western countries have begun freezing the foreign assets of Russian banks, as well as restricting the operations of Russian banks linked to the world’s main reserve currencies, and the Russian Central Bank indicated that these currencies have become “toxic” to t was used in international countries. and domestic payment transactions. RELATED

**************

Samson: World Bank: Commodity prices in Iraq have risen 7% over the past two months

August 4, 2022

In a report, the World Bank warned of the risk of continued high inflation in most low- and middle-income countries, noting that the share of high-income countries, noting that Iraq witnessed a increase of 7.6 in food products.

Lebanon ranked first globally in the World Bank’s food price inflation index, surpassing Zimbabwe, which came in second, and Venezuela, which came in third. This shows the scale of the challenges ahead for Lebanon, which is suffering from a severe crisis in its food security.

The World Bank warned of the risk of persistently high inflation in most low- and middle-income countries, noting that the share of high-income countries facing high inflation is also witnessing a sharp increase of their rates, and published a list of the ten countries most affected by inflation and high prices. Its statistics for 2022 showed that food and drink prices continued to rise in many countries in the Middle East region compared to the same period last year.

He attributed the direct cause of this reality to the Russian war against Ukraine, as the Middle East and North Africa region relies heavily on the Black Sea region for grain consumption, stressing that the war in Ukraine threatens poor countries with a crisis groceries and superimposed debts. .

While the report showed that wheat is one of the staple foods in the Middle East and North Africa, the war in Ukraine is causing disruption in the wheat supply chain, causing critical food security issues in the region.

As a result, the CPI for food rose significantly in most countries in the region, with Egypt (24.2 percent), Morocco (9.5 percent), Iraq (7.6 percent), Lebanon (216 percent) and (Syria 71 percent). ), Yemen (43 percent), Palestine (8.1 percent), and most of these countries are facing severe wheat shortages. RELATED

**************

Samson: Representatives of 40 countries announce their participation in the Eastern Russian Economic Forum

August 4, 2022

Anton Kobyakov, Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of the Eastern Economic Forum, said that representatives of more than 40 countries have confirmed their participation in this year’s economic event held in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

“This great interest in the Eastern Economic Forum confirms that the forum has become the most popular global business platform for expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to the participation of foreign leaders and distinguished guests.”

Congressman Ross quoted Kobyakov, who is an adviser to the Russian President, as saying. level”.

The official noted that the organizers of the event have prepared a rich business program that includes current issues related to the development of the Far East, the global and regional economy and international cooperation, as well as the discussion of ways to overcome the economic crisis that threatens the world.



“Today we have already found ourselves in a new reality, our main task, formulated in the main title of the forum “On the way to a multipolar world”, is the reconstruction of business activities, finding new support points for cooperation and economic growth , ” Kobyakov added.

The World Economic Forum will be held from September 5 to 8 in the Russian city of Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federation. Forum activities include more than 70 trade events. RELATED