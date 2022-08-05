International News Roundup: China to begin military drills surrounding Taiwan





Beijing, August 4: China will launch its largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan on Thursday in a show of force that includes vital international shipping lanes after a visit to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after a less than 24-hour visit that defied a series of increasingly harsh threats from Beijing, which views the island as its territory. The US Senate supports NATO membership for Finland and Sweden The United States Senate on Wednesday approved the admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO. The Nordic countries, which have long maintained neutrality, launched a bid to join the 30-member alliance in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Wednesday’s vote easily passed the two-thirds majority needed to support ratification of the accession documents, with 95 senators voting in support. Only one Republican senator, Josh Hawley, voted against the candidacy of the two European countries. Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will have serious implications for regional peace: Pakistan Musk’s response to the Twitter lawsuit will be made public by Friday Elon Musk’s response to Twitter’s lawsuit over his attempt to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company will be made public by Friday evening at the latest, a judge has ruled. Musk’s lawyers wanted to file a public version of their answer and counterclaims in Delaware court on Wednesday. But Twitter’s lawyers complained they needed more time to review and potentially redact Musk’s sealed filing, saying it refers “extensively” to internal Twitter information and data Musk was given. Iraq: Influential cleric calls for early elections Powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Wednesday called for the dissolution of Iraq’s parliament and early elections. Al-Sadr’s request came after thousands of his followers stormed the parliament building over the weekend and declared a protest. The protesters were demonstrating against the inclusion of Iran-backed political groups in the formation of the next government. In a televised speech in the holy city of Najaf in central Iraq, al-Sadr insisted that the “revolutionaries” protest must continue until parliament is dissolved. USA: Indiana representative Walorski died in a car accident U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district, according to her office. “Jackie’s husband was just notified by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time,” her office said in a statement. with agency inputs For breaking news and instant updates Allow notifications You are already subscribed

