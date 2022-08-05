Watch the German Football League live





The new German Bundesliga season (2022-23) kicks off with reigning champions and perennial favorites Bayern Munich visiting UEFA Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. (More football news) The Bavarians have greatly strengthened their squad to compensate for Robert Lewandowski’s summer departure to Barcelona and the pressure is on manager Julian Nagelsmann to deliver more than “just” the Bundesliga in his second season in charge. Bayern Munich have won the last 10 league titles in Germany, a record. New arrivals Sadio Mane, Matthijs de Ligt, Mathys Tel and an established squad of stars ensure Bayern are favorites for another league title. For Oliver Glasner’s Eintracht Frankfurt, who finished 11th last season, a good opening day result will give them that extra boost in their domestic revival bid. Meanwhile, Mario Gotze could face his former club on Saturday. Frankfurt signed the German World Cup winner in the off-season, giving him a chance to reignite his career at the age of 30. Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen are the promoted teams from the 2. Bundesliga. How to watch German Bundesliga 2022-23 live? In India, the German football league will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season will be available on SonyLIV (subscription required). For global streaming details, click here. The teams FC Augsburg, Hertha BSC, Union Berlin, VfL Bochum, Werder Bremen, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, SC Freiburg, 1899 Hoffenheim, FC Koln, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz 05, Borussia Bayergladt, V. and VfL Wolfsburg. The top four qualify for the UEFA Champions League, in the group stage. The fifth-placed team qualifies for the UEFA Europa League, group stage. The sixth-placed team qualifies for the UEFA Europa Conference League, play-off round.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/sports/live-streaming-of-bundesliga-2022-23-watch-german-football-league-live-news-214283 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos