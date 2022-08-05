Build Health International – Senior Mechanical Engineer | Non-profit work





Building International Health Beverly, Massachusetts Background Build Health International (BHI) has a unique opportunity for a bright, motivated and hands-on Senior Mechanical Engineer. BHI is a non-profit organization that works in fragile health systems to develop infrastructure solutions that increase the quality and access of healthcare worldwide. BHI conducts clinical planning, design, construction and maintenance of health care facilities in some of the poorest countries on earth. We are committed to partnering with organizations that provide high-quality, accessible treatment to the most vulnerable. Our work is based on commitments to sustainability, health equity and local capacity building. Summary of work To support our expanding portfolio of design projects, we are seeking an ambitious and compassionate Mechanical Engineer to join our design and construction team. In the Senior Mechanical Engineer role, the candidate will work closely with and support the Architecture, Engineering and Construction teams in all phases of the project lifecycle. Reports for Director of Engineering Accountability HVAC system design and selection, including heating and cooling load calculations, for various types of healthcare facilities in low-resource environments

Dimensioning of ducts and pipes for various mechanical and hydraulic systems

Prepare design narratives and feasibility studies

Coordination of field studies of existing facilities and preparation of assessments of the existing condition and preparation of reports of the existing condition

Periodic site inspections and working lists of completed work

Commissioning and starting the installation of new equipment

Coordination and preparation of design documents for all phases of the project from concept to construction

Detailed coordination between architecture, structure and all other construction trades

Reviewing constructability issues within the constraints of low resource settings

Production of design documents with Autodesk Software, preferably Revit MEP

Mentor and lead new staff, including new hires and interns

Remote assistance to on-site technician as needed

Prefab HVAC equipment if needed before shipping to projects

Develop and coordinate equipment schedules qualification 3-5 years of previous experience as a mechanical engineer in the building design or construction industry

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Previous experience working on international projects is preferred

Experience performing load and system sizing calculations

Proficiency in Revit, AutoCAD and other mechanical design programs

Ability to multitask on several projects simultaneously and meet project deadlines

Strong communication skills and interest in collaborating with all project stakeholders

Detailed coordination and integration with other disciplines during the architectural and engineering phase and field and construction teams

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to interact with diverse individuals across multicultural teams

Interest in current and emerging issues in global health or international development

Ability and willingness to travel internationally to project sites, often in very low-resource communities

Knowledge of languages ​​other than English is a plus (Spanish and French preferred) Compensation Competitive base salary commensurate with experience. Requirements/Other BHI is committed to providing equal opportunities in the workplace. BHI will make all hiring and employment decisions without regard to non-employment factors such as race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, or sexual orientation. This applies to all areas, including, but not limited to, recruiting, hiring, training, promotion, compensation and benefits. How to apply Building International Health

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://philanthropynewsdigest.org/jobs/72494-senior-mechanical-engineer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos