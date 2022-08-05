SPECTRA welcomes an increasing number of international students

One of the College of Charleston’s most successful summer programs SPECTRA looks a little different this year. That’s because over 10% of the students participating in this five-week program are from outside the US spectra (Rapid Consolidation and Transition Program) is designed to help first-generation students and students of color adjust to college life. In the past, participants have come primarily from South Carolina, but this year the program has gone international in a big way.

For more than 40 years, the SPECTRA Program has been a mainstay of summer life at the College. Participating students take college courses and engage in co-curricular and extracurricular activities, all designed to help them adjust to college life. This summer, the program has taken on a new dimension due to the fact that students from four different continents have enrolled. Collectively, these students come from Haiti, Somaliland, Ghana, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Vietnam and Nicaragua.

Rochelle Johnsonwho runs the Colleges Office of Multicultural Programs and Student Services (MSPS) where SPECTRA is headquartered, says this is an exciting change.

Having so many international students enrolled at SPECTRA shows us how truly global our campus is becoming, she says. When the President of the CofCAndrew Hsu first arrived here, he talked about diversity and inclusion in a global sense, and when I learned about the number of international students who joined our program this year, I said that this is exactly what President Hsu was talking about.

Johnson explains that SPECTRA has never had this kind of international representation before. That’s an obvious change, she says, but it’s also a welcome one. Having this international influence makes us expand our horizons. We now look at diversity and inclusion in a much broader way. Additionally, being able to introduce our local students at SPECTRA to students from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds helps them see diversity in a broader way as well.

Both Johnson and Lynda Kellerassistant director of MSPS, point out that SPECTRA has been extremely successful at the College.

“What we do is help high school seniors transition into college life in realistic ways,” Keller explains. Not only do they enroll in summer classes and earn academic credit, but they live in a residence hall and participate in a variety of workshops and activities. Ultimately, they end up making strong connections with faculty, student-leaders in the program, and other students. Now, they will also benefit by developing some awareness of cultures other than their own.

And Johnson shares that sense of excitement. “I’m really excited to see how those relationships blossom between students who are lifelong South Carolina residents and those who are international,” she says. Students from South Carolina will have the opportunity to tap into the life experiences of students who are very, very different from them.

One of those international students, Hernitte Rivire, from Haiti says, The SPECTRA Program has been a real advantage for me. It has provided me with a foundation to engage with other students from different parts of the world and build strong friendships. In a short period of time, I’ve made new friends from Somaliland and elsewhere. This makes for a great start to my first year. Also, I’ve especially enjoyed my African American Studies class because we discuss important issues in depth that weren’t taught in high school.

AND Nicole Bravo-Guibao, a SPECTRA participant who was born and raised in Argentina before moving to the US, agrees. She says being able to find friends within the College’s Hispanic community who share her language and experiences has been reassuring as she begins her college career.

That was comforting, she says, but it was also good just to know where everything is on campus and get a better feel for how college works before the first day of classes.

The 2022 edition of SPECTRA ended on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, but all participants will continue to be supported throughout the next academic year through a complementary MSPS program called Mentoring Matters. Each SPECTRA student will be paired with a faculty, staff, or student mentor who will support and guide them through their first year at CofC. It’s all part of what SPECTRA does to help ensure these students succeed in college.

For more information about SPECTRA, visit the programs website.