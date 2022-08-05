China fires missiles over Taiwan for first time as Beijing retaliates over Pelosi’s visit





Pelosi met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday morning, with their attention focused on the Taiwan Strait, where China is staging air and naval exercises to protest the US speaker’s visit to Taiwan earlier this week.

China has previously fired missiles into the waters around Taiwan – a democratic island of 24 million people that the Chinese Communist Party considers its territory despite never having controlled it – notably during the Taiwan Strait crisis in the 1990s.

But the rockets flying over the island noted a significant escalation, with US officials warning there could be more to come.

“We anticipated that China might take such steps — in fact, I described them in considerable detail just the other day,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, told reporters at the White House on Thursday. USA. . “We also expect that these actions will continue and that the Chinese will continue to react in the coming days.

A US aircraft carrier will remain in the area around Taiwan for several more days to “monitor the situation”, Kirby added. Speaking in Tokyo on Friday, Pelosi accused China of trying to “isolate Taiwan,” pointing to the island’s exclusion from international groups such as the World Health Organization. “They may try to prevent Taiwan from visiting or participating in other countries, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us from traveling there,” she said. She added that her visit to Taiwan was about maintaining the status quo, not changing it. On Friday, Kishida said the Chinese military drills were “a serious matter concerning the security of our country and its people” and called for an immediate halt to the drills. Japan and the US will “work together to maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait,” he added. Missiles posed ‘no danger’ China began military exercises around the island on Thursday, firing multiple missiles into waters near northeastern and southwestern Taiwan a day after Pelosi’s departure. A Chinese military expert confirmed on state broadcaster CCTV that conventional missiles flew over the main island of Taiwan, including airspace covered by Taiwanese missile defenses. “We hit targets under the observation of the US Aegis combat system, which means that the Chinese military has solved the difficulties of hitting long-range targets in waters,” said Major General Meng Xiangqing, a professor of strategy at the National Defense University. in Beijing. In a statement late Thursday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the missiles had traveled above the atmosphere and therefore posed no danger to the island. Authorities did not issue airstrike alerts because they predicted the missiles would land in waters east of Taiwan, the ministry said. The ministry added that it would not release further information about the missile’s trajectory to protect its intelligence-gathering capabilities. Five ballistic missiles are believed to have fallen inside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone, including four believed to have flown over Taiwan, Japan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday. “This is a serious problem concerning the security of Japan and the security of its citizens. We strongly condemn it,” Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters during a news conference. China also sent 22 fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday — all crossing the median line that marks the halfway point between the island and mainland China over the Taiwan Strait. It follows similar Chinese incursions a day earlier along the median line that has previously been an informal but largely respected control border between Beijing and Taipei. Thursday’s raids were carried out by 12 SU-30 fighter jets, eight J-11 fighter jets and two J-16 fighter jets, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. Later on Thursday, the ministry said it detected four drones flying over “restricted waters” around the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen Islands near mainland China. The ministry said Taiwan’s military fired flares to warn of the drones’ departure, but did not specify the type or origin of the equipment. Interruption in trade In a speech on Thursday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen condemned China’s military drills as “irresponsible”, saying they marked a “deliberate and continuous escalation of military threats”. “I must emphasize that we do not seek to escalate conflicts or provoke discord, but we will resolutely defend our sovereignty and national security, as well as preserve democracy and freedom,” she added. It also thanked the Group of Seven, made up of the world’s largest economies, which issued a statement on Wednesday expressing concern over China’s live-fire drills and urging Beijing not to change the status quo in the region. The drills have also caused disruption to flight and ferry schedules, with some international flights canceled and ships being asked to use alternative routes to some ports around the island. On Tuesday, China’s Defense Ministry said it will hold its drills in six areas around Taiwan, warning ships and aircraft to stay out of the areas during the drills. The Taiwan Strait is a major trade route for ships carrying goods between major economies in Northeast Asia such as China, Japan and South Korea and the rest of the world.

CNN’s Gawon Bae and Yong Xiong in Seoul, Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo, Laura He in Hong Kong, Eric Cheung in Taipei and Sam Fossum in Washington contributed to this report.

