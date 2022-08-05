‘Secret Afghanistan’ details Taliban abuse of women and girlsExBulletin



change the subtitles Ali Khara/Reuters

In August 2021, shortly after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid held a press conference in which he pledged that the insurgents would protect women’s rights under Islamic law. Filmmaker Ramita Navai says it was an empty promise.

“[The Taliban] knew that the world was watching, watching, and that women’s rights for the world are a litmus test of their governance and how they approach human rights,” Navai says of Mujahid’s press conference. “Of course, it didn’t last long. so that the world would understand that they were not so inclined to reform as they thought.”

Navai details the Taliban’s treatment of women in the new PBS documentary Frontline, Secret Afghanistan, for which she began studying at the beginning of 2020.

“I started looking at the ground [the Taliban] were taking and what was happening to the women in the territory they were taking. And it was scary,” Navai says. “I wanted to make a documentary almost as a warning: Listen, everybody, this is what’s happening.”

The documentary was filmed outside the capital Kabul, in the provinces of Afghanistan, where the crackdown on women’s rights has been particularly severe. Since coming to power, the Taliban have broken their promise to allow girls to continue their education beyond the sixth grade. With few exceptions, women are no longer allowed to work. When they go out on the street, they are expected to cover themselves from head to toe with only an eye opening. Many girls and women are disappearing, arrested for violating the moral code or kidnapped and forced to marry one of the Taliban.

Navai, who is British, says the fact that she was born in Iran and can pass as Afghan has allowed her to join the streets of Afghanistan and gain access to places that might otherwise be off limits. Being a woman has also helped, she says.

“Being a woman can be a great thing in a patriarchal society with men like the Taliban, because I was completely neglected,” she says. “It’s not often that I get excited about being invisible as a woman and overlooked and undervalued. This was one of them.”

Navai filmed in Afghanistan in November 2021, and again in March this year, and noted that conditions for women in the country worsened between her two visits, a fact she attributes to a shift in the world’s attention from Afghanistan to Ukraine.

“So many women we spoke to told us exactly this, ‘No one cares about Afghanistan anymore because of Ukraine. And we’re really scared now more than ever because there are no checks and balances on these people,” she said.

Highlights of the interview

About what she learned when she spoke to women and girls in prison

[The women and girls are] there for moral crimes, for so-called moral crimes, and they had all been in prison since the Taliban took over. Of course, when the Taliban took over, by the way, they emptied all the prisons around the country. So all these women have been in prison since they took power. And the next thing we found out and found out through their wives and their families was that their cases were not officially registered. So they had just sunk into this black hole because there was no official record of them, they just disappeared. Slowly, their families had found out where they were and their families had all started trying to negotiate their release. But of course, there was absolutely no record because the Taliban were trying to keep these female imprisonments secret from the world and they still are.

On women and girls being kidnapped and forced to marry Taliban fighters



change the subtitles PBS

These forced marriages are very different from the cultural phenomenon that occurs in Afghanistan of forced marriages, where parents give their daughters to families in marriage, and this is a common practice. They receive a bride price. And families …. work together, in agreement together, and the girl usually has no say in it.

But now what is happening is that the Taliban are kidnapping women and girls and taking them without the consent of the family, without a bride price. And what usually happens, the pattern that usually follows, is that a Taliban fighter or even a Taliban commander because we uncovered evidence that this was happening at high levels within the Taliban will see or hear about a woman that they want to marry. A lot of times it’s because there’s a really beautiful, attractive girl or girl they’ve heard of or seen on the market, and they approach the family and try the official route first and ask for a hand in marriage.

When the family says no, then they kidnap the girl. So they will come out with reinforcements. Sometimes they date a clergyman in retreat and get married, have the clergyman marry them on the spot. And often the girl is taken away and the family has no access to her. Often the family is beaten during the process because, of course, the male members of the family will protest. And I think, again, in every case that I’ve come across, family members are beaten when the girls are taken. … It was almost impossible to talk to any of these girls because they are under lock and key.

About how some women are rebelling against the strict dress codes enforced by the Taliban

I was quite surprised, in fact, in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan, the women there were dressed in a rather bold manner and it really surprised me. And I talked to some of those women, and I took them aside and said, “Look, you’re wearing really high heels. I can see your ankles. You’re wearing a lot of makeup. Your hair is falling out of your scarf. How dare you “Aren’t you afraid?” And they said, “Yes, we are afraid, but this is a form of rebellion.”

And it really reminded me of Iran. In Iran, when I was reporting there 10, 15 years ago, you could hide for a bad hijab. You can be flogged for wearing too much makeup. And yet everyone, all the girls went out with their hair and makeup on, and it was a kind of youth rebellion. And of young people a one finger salute to a system, an ideology they disagreed with. And it was really funny to talk to these young Afghan women and girls in this province in northern Afghanistan who are pushing the boundaries, who are daring to go out of the house uncovered, who reminded me of what was happening in Iran and youth in Iran. .

In the underground network of women-led safe houses to help Afghan women

They would receive calls from desperate women and families across the country. So it was almost an underground railway network and they needed shelter. So often, families had to flee. The Taliban were hunting for them. And what was interesting was that these young women who were running this network of secret safe houses were also all on the run from the Taliban. So they worked under the radar and undercover all the time, risking their lives to help families fleeing the Taliban.

IN the sharp increase in suicides among Afghan women and why they go unreported

Afghanistan is one of the few countries where the suicide rate for women was higher than for men. It is one of the few places in the world where this is true. But what we’re seeing now is a really sharp increase in suicides across the country. So we are seeing the real effects of Taliban rule. And there are people who say that women have always been forced into marriage and many women have not been allowed to leave their homes. Well, part of that is true. … Life for many women in very rural areas has not changed that much since the Taliban came to power. You know what has changed is the loss of hope. …

Women’s rights are a litmus test for human rights, it is a litmus test of good governance, how a society is safe and runs itself.

I spoke to many women who lived in rural villages, they knew that there was progress somewhere in Kabul, let’s say, that there was progress, that there was hope, that things were changing, even if it was at a snail’s pace, that if they were to finish in prison, there was a court case and he is now on the run. And to see the effects of that in this hospital, while I was there, to see the suicides coming in every day. And by the way, the doctors tell me that many of these cases are not being recorded because the Taliban don’t let the doctors record these cases because they don’t want the world to know that the suicide rate is on the rise.

Doctors also told me that where the victims are Taliban families, doctors have been instructed not to register those cases. So not all cases are being recorded. So, in fact, the suicide rate is much higher than official data shows. Furthermore, many, many doctors told me that they were regularly beaten and threatened.

Why she wanted to focus on women’s rights

When you have entrenched patriarchy, you have misogyny, you have high rates of violence and sexual violence against women, and you have absolute hypocrisy. And where there are no women’s rights, there are no human rights. Women’s rights are human rights. And I get really upset when you talk about women’s rights, and often men in positions of power dismiss women’s rights. “Oh, there are more important things to worry about. You have domestic politics and you’re worried about women’s rights!” We saw this happen in Iran when the revolution happened and hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets against the hijab. They were also told by the liberals, the left wing and the secular, “Get back in your box. Shut up. There’s a big revolution going on here, ladies. Now is not the time to go on about the hijab and women’s rights.”

And that’s absolutely wrong, because women’s rights are a litmus test for human rights, it’s a litmus test of good governance, how a society is safe and runs itself. And that’s what I find deeply depressing, is that we’re told that it’s not interesting, that it’s not important and it’s vital.

Amy Salit and Seth Kelley produced and edited the audio of this interview. Bridget Bentz and Molly Seavy-Nesper adapted it for the web.