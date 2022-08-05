On August 3, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Communications Unit of the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) began receiving calls regarding sightings of an escaped wolf on the west side of Port Colborne.

As officers assigned to District 6 responded to the area, a property owner reported the wolf and expressed concern for the safety of their animals. Officers attended and attempted to contain and capture the wolf, however, were unsuccessful. The Niagara SPCA was contacted but had not yet arrived on scene.

Given the wolf’s proximity to farm animals, out of concern for the safety of these animals, because the wolf was potentially dangerous, an officer discharged a firearm and fatally shot the wolf.

The investigation into the wolf shelter is ongoing and will be continued by the Port Colborne City Bylaws Department, the Niagara SPCA and the Ministry of Natural Resources with the assistance of the NRPS.

The wolf’s remains are currently at the Niagara SPCA.

Incident #22-85891