Berlin: Fire broke out in the forest after the explosion at the bomb disposal site





The fire spread to 15,000 square meters (3.7 hectares), according to the Berlin fire brigade.

Loud explosions could be heard from the disposal site, which is used to dispose of old World War II military supplies, as well as fireworks and weapons, Berlin Fire Brigade director Karsten Homrighausen told reporters.

“The situation is dangerous,” Homrighausen said, adding that about 120 firefighters were battling the blaze. “It’s going to take us a while to get everything under control.”

Earlier on Thursday, Berlin’s fire brigade urged residents to stay away from Grunewald.

Due to the threat of further explosions from the munitions site and flying debris, the fire brigade said it had not started systematically extinguishing the fire as emergency services had to keep a distance at first. Homrighausen went on to say that residential homes were not immediately threatened by the fire, but warned that the fire could spread due to the forest’s dry conditions. It comes as the country braces for one of the hottest days in 2022. Temperatures were expected to reach 38C (100.4F) on Thursday, according to German weather service DWD, and Berlin is currently facing a weather warning. Authorities in the city have called in additional forces to help put out the fire, including the German army’s special forces. The fire and explosions also prompted local authorities to suspend rail transport and restrict road access in and around the Grunewald forest. Munitions dating back to World War II are not uncommon finds in Germany. In December 2021, four people were injured in an explosion caused by an old aircraft bomb near a busy train station in the German city of Munich. It was not clear exactly when that bomb dated, but more than 70 years after the end of World War II, roughly 2,000 tons of live bombs and ammunition are discovered in Germany each year, Reuters reported at the time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/04/europe/fire-berlin-bomb-disposal-site-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos