Amnesty accuses Ukraine of deploying troops in residential areas, angering Kiev

KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) – Human rights group Amnesty International accused Ukraine on Thursday of endangering civilians by deploying troops in residential areas during the Russian occupation in a report that Kiev likened to Russian propaganda and disinformation. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy led Ukraine’s harsh denunciations of Amnesty’s allegations, accusing the group of inciting what he called Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine. The human rights group, he said, was “trying to shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim.” Amnesty staff witnessed Ukrainian forces “establishing bases and operating weapons systems” in some residential areas during visits to several frontline areas in eastern and southern Ukraine from April to July, the report said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up “We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when operating in populated areas,” the report quoted Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary-general, as saying. It called on the Ukrainian government to ensure that its forces are deployed away from populated areas or that all civilians are evacuated from those areas first. Zelenskiy, in his nightly video message, said the group was trying to “amnesty the terrorist state” – a term he often uses for Russia. “There are no conditions and there cannot be, even hypothetically, under which any Russian attack on Ukraine would be justified,” said Zelenskiy, clearly worried. “Anyone who amnesties Russia and who artificially creates such an information context where some attacks by terrorists are supposed to be justified or supposed to be understandable, cannot but understand that, in doing so, they are helping terrorists. And if there are such manipulative reports, then you share with them the responsibility for killing people.” Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that not criticizing Russia’s actions in the report “is like studying the actions of the victim without considering the actions of an armed rapist.” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was “outraged” by the report and asked Amnesty to “stop creating a false reality”. Ukrainian officials say they are taking every possible measure to evacuate civilians from frontline areas. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it describes as a “special military operation”. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Tom Balmforth, Christina Fincher, Ron Popeski and Daniel Wallis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

