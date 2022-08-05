LABACE returns to the world stage

LABACE, the largest business aviation event in Latin America, returns after three years to a changed world. The players have changed in both the commercial and business aviation worlds, and the pandemic has brought new customers to private aviation. As usual, the show, in So the Congonhas Airport of Paulo, it runs for three days (August 9-11) and doesn’t start until 12pm each day, then welcomes visitors to pleasant evening talks between the static display and exhibits until 8pm (and often later).

Legislation finally regulating fractional ownership in Brazil has brought new firms to offer fractional shares and new flyers to buy them. More airports have switched from public to private management, others will do so soon, and Brazil’s first private business aviation airport, Catarina, has opened and prospered. Global demand for agricultural commodities has left those in Brazilian agribusiness with hard currency in their pockets, along with a perpetual need to more easily reach distant crop fields or herds. And eVTOLs seem as close to happening in Brazil as anywhere on Earth, not least as the home of Embraer’s spin-off Eve – one of the strong contenders to be among the winners in the race to create a sustainable aircraft ecosystem electric – but as it was already the site of the first trials to use helicopters to replicate future urban air movement (UAM) operations.

With all these changes, LABACE returns to Congonhas, moved a few hundred meters from the historic (“ruined”) hangars that traditionally housed it, with Covid precautions added to the rain forecasts, but with the same qualified visitors from the the whole country and continent, eager to see old friends and new products.

Pandemic problems

The pandemic began with the Brazilian air passenger market dominated by Gol and LATAM. The new Azul, locked out of the lucrative markets created by a slot system that favored the status quo, had set up its hub at the disused Viracopos airport in Campinas, serving new and small destinations with a mixed fleet of Embraer aircraft. , ATR and even Caravan. The pandemic found Azul with a fleet adaptable to reduced demand, and also destroyed the system that kept the airline grounded.

At the height of the pandemic, the country’s airways were reduced to a skeleton carrying medical personnel and essential supplies. However, connecting delays between the reduced routes made private flight the only option for some business travelers who absolutely needed to reach a destination.

A notable departure from the Brazilian business aviation scene is Icon, which jumped from a boutique flight department to a deep-pocketed charter operator. His model of the operational aircraft he owned, rather than those of others, was capital intensive in a market where capital is expensive, and after a few years his owner chose to exit the market. Among those who bought significant Icon assets was VOAR, a Goiania-based operator that took over Icon’s Congonhas subsidiary and is exhibiting at LABACE after many years of absence.

Amaro Aviation is a young firm with an established pedigree. When the Amaro family merged TAM into LATAM, the charter operations and dealer representation Textron were retained as TAM Aviao Executivo; Amaro Aviation is another successor. The aviation expertise and vision of company president Francisco Lyra, a former president of ABAG (Brazilian General Aviation Association), is also behind Catarina Executive Airport and the GATGRU business aviation terminal at Guarulhos Airport. Lyra is still pursuing other endeavors that are moving from the drawing board to reality.

Fresh exhibitions

TAM Aviao Executivo, Textron’s local representative, is once again LABACE’s largest exhibitor and is bringing a variety of Cessna, Bell and Beechcraft aircraft to the show. TAM AE also has the country’s largest business aviation MRO hangar at Jundia Airport.

Lider Aviation, with a network of FBOs across the country, will once again display the HondaJet, which has undergone many improvements since the very light aircraft appeared at the last LABACE three years ago. The current version, the HondaJet Elite S includes a full-service galley, private lavatory with an optional belted seat and an industry-first Bongiovi sound system. In addition, the twin jet’s maximum take-off weight has increased by 200 pounds, enough for a range of 120 nm or an additional passenger during a typical mission.

The HondaJet is certified for single-pilot operation and is often flown by the owner. Its flight deck includes a custom Garmin G3000 avionics package, and FAA DataComm and ACARS have been added to replace traditional voice commands with text-based messages where possible. The aircraft’s avionics are also complemented by the newly introduced advanced nose wheel steering augmentation system.

Fractional ownership was long unregulated in Brazil, but many firms, notably Avantto, found solutions. Regulation has brought the certainty of a legal framework and more competitors. These include the recently floated Amaro Aviation, which is focused on fractional shares, and Solojet, a long-established business aviation service provider, and its Solojet stake.

Airport Activities

The last major business aviation event before the pandemic was the opening of Catarina Executive Airport near São Paulo—the first private, dedicated business aviation airport in Brazil. Conceived during a boom, construction continued through Brazil’s longest modern recession as competitors left and as controller JHSF sold off parts of its other businesses. The original plan was scaled back, though not on the essentials, such as 8,100-foot runway, which accommodates the largest, long-range business jets. This long-term planning paid off. Elon Musk’s Gulfstream 650ER landed there in May, and 80 of the country’s fleet of 749 business jets regularly use the airport.

Another accommodation for business jets is the GATGRU business aviation terminal at Guarulhos airport. Like Catarina, it offers customs and immigration services for business jets, unlike most Brazilian airports where business aviation passengers wait in line with everyone coming from Florida.

An international facility for business jet passengers at Congonhas has been dedicated but is not operating due to staffing issues. Long-standing plans to internationalize Sorocaba Airport, an important aviation MRO hub, especially for Embraer, have stalled as the airport awaits privatization.

Antares Polo Aeronautica is near Goiania, 113 nm from Brasilia and the geographic center of Brazil, in the heart of the Midwest and its strong agribusiness-driven general aviation demand. Conceived as an aviation skyscraper, Antares has long been in the planning stages, but is now breaking ground for a 5,906-by-148-foot runway. Here at LABACE, Antares is selling a lot of hangar.

Plans to privatize Congonhas met with protests from ABAG, as the request for proposals contained no provision for business aviation, despite its heavy use not only for business travel but also for MRO, as Lider’s main maintenance base. Campo de Marte, the city’s main general aviation airport, was transferred to the federal government, which could help protect it from real estate interests vying to build on the flight path, and will also be privatized.

Emerging technology

While eVTOLs come with a lot of Silicon Valley hype, that also means good things, like new technology and cutting-edge software, but there’s also a bunch of glossy brochures and a lot of hype but little steak.

Embraer has certified more aircraft than any other company in recent decades. His vision for urban air traffic is an ecosystem that includes vertiports, designated routes and three layers of air traffic control: one for commercial aircraft, another for tracking (though not controlling) drones and a third for UAM. Embraer subsidiary Atech already supplies Brazil’s current air traffic control system and is working on drone traffic with the support of public authorities, leaving only the third layer suspended.

Eve’s UAM proof-of-concept trial in Rio de Janeiro last year included 180 actual flights, with real passengers, performed by helicopters operated by Helisul, which is exhibiting for the first time at LABACE 2022. EVTOLs eventually will have to make the difficult transition from glossy brochures to the real world, and so far the closest to this discovery has been in Latin America.

Beyond the launch gun, leading fractional operator Avantto has placed an order for 100 Eve eVTOLs. At a press event in May, Avantto hinted at an IPO to raise funds to operate eVTOLs in Brazilian cities and eventually elsewhere in South America.

Last year’s Rio Eve trial included airports as key destinations. Helisul took advantage of the emptying of Rio’s Galeo airport by the pandemic (international travel suffered more and longer) to land passengers on the airside of the airport, who found significant value by quickly overcoming the board-to-gate distance. A luxury terminal operator – AEPM Brasil – has been selected to build and operate the VIP terminal at Guarulhos International Airport. It has secured a lease on a site strategically located on both the air and land sides, promising a future vertiport with the same advantage.