Music pub fire in eastern Thailand kills at least 13 : NPR







Anuthep Cheysakron/AP

Anuthep Cheysakron/AP BANGKOK At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured when a fire broke out early Friday morning in a crowded pub in eastern Thailand, police and rescue workers said. Video circulating on social media showed people fleeing the bar as thick black smoke billowed out of the door and then the entrance through which people were fleeing was suddenly engulfed in flames. Some people’s clothes were burnt when they left the bar. Rescue workers said more than three dozen people were injured. The cause of the fire at the Mountain B pub in Chonburi province’s Sattahip district, about 100 miles southeast of Bangkok, is under investigation, provincial police chief Major General Atthasit Kijjahan told PPTV television news. He said the owner and staff of the bar were giving statements at the police station and the police forensics team would collect evidence at the scene. Police said the fire was reported around 12:45 p.m Several witnesses described seeing smoke and fire on the ceiling near the bar scene followed by the sound of explosions. “The fire started in the upper right corner of the stage,” a witness identified only as Nana told PPTV. “The singer must have seen it too, so he shouted “fire” and threw the microphone.” “I’m quite shocked. But I’m lucky that when I saw the fire, I was able to join and get out of there,” she said, adding that she saw some of the bar’s security guards with their clothes on fire. A waitress at the venue, Thanyapat Sornsuwanhiran, also told Thai television reporters that she saw smoke near the stage. “I shouted ‘fire’ to the customers and I was close to the doors so I directed them outside. I kept shouting ‘fire, fire’ and the security guards were also helping to get people out,” she said. Police chief Atthasit said the club had three entrances: in the front, on the side near the cashier for unloading goods, and in the back. Thai public television station TPBS reported that the back door is often locked. A DJ at the pub, who did not identify himself, told PPTV that the fire had spread quickly, in about a minute, when he heard the sound of an explosion, shattering windows. The bar was lined with flammable soundproofing and it took firefighters two hours to put out the blaze, Manop Theprith of a private emergency services group told the television station. His group said 40 people were injured. One of Thailand’s deadliest fires in recent decades was at a nightclub in the capital, Bangkok, during a 2008-2009 New Year party, when 66 people were killed and more than 200 injured. That blaze at Santika nightclub also started in the ceiling above a stage, apparently sparked by an indoor fireworks display. Toxic smoke filled the bar as the entire club caught fire.

