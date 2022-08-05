Biden says Griner conviction in Russia ‘unacceptable’ 1 photo International News: AFPBB News







Russia is holding Britney illegally.

Judge Anna Sotnikova said Griner, 31, was convicted of smuggling and possession of “a large quantity of drugs”.

The WNBA, America’s professional women’s basketball league, has condemned the conviction and sentence of one of its biggest stars.

WNBA Commissioner Kathy Englebert said in a joint statement with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, “Today’s decision is unfair and unfortunate, but not unexpected.

“The commitment of the WNBA and the NBA to her safe return is unwavering,” they said, adding that they hope the ruling will open the door for her return to the United States.

The 9-9 (2.06m) star was detained at a Moscow airport in February after he was found carrying e-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil in his luggage. The arrests came days before Moscow launched its military intervention in Ukraine.

The US president has reiterated that he will “work tirelessly and pursue all possible means” to repatriate Griner and another American detained in Russia, Paul Whelan.

Negotiations are reportedly underway to exchange the two for Russians imprisoned in the United States, including notorious arms smuggler Viktor Bout.

In a separate statement, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Shines He said the case put a spotlight on “the Russian government’s use of individuals as political pawns and unjustified detention to advance its policies.”

“Russia and the countries involved in the unjust ban represent a threat to the security of all those who travel, work and live abroad,” Brinken said. Washington: President Joe Biden The Russian court sentenced the American basketball star Britney on Thursday Grinner “Inadmissible” up to 9 years in prison.Russia is holding Britney illegally. Russia Please release him soon so he can be with his wife, loved ones, friends and teammates.” Biden said in a statement.Judge Anna Sotnikova said Griner, 31, was convicted of smuggling and possession of “a large quantity of drugs”.The WNBA, America’s professional women’s basketball league, has condemned the conviction and sentence of one of its biggest stars.WNBA Commissioner Kathy Englebert said in a joint statement with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, “Today’s decision is unfair and unfortunate, but not unexpected.“The commitment of the WNBA and the NBA to her safe return is unwavering,” they said, adding that they hope the ruling will open the door for her return to the United States.The 9-9 (2.06m) star was detained at a Moscow airport in February after he was found carrying e-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil in his luggage. The arrests came days before Moscow launched its military intervention in Ukraine.The US president has reiterated that he will “work tirelessly and pursue all possible means” to repatriate Griner and another American detained in Russia, Paul Whelan.Negotiations are reportedly underway to exchange the two for Russians imprisoned in the United States, including notorious arms smuggler Viktor Bout.In a separate statement, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Shines He said the case put a spotlight on “the Russian government’s use of individuals as political pawns and unjustified detention to advance its policies.”“Russia and the countries involved in the unjust ban represent a threat to the security of all those who travel, work and live abroad,” Brinken said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsfet.com/biden-says-griners-sentencing-in-russia-is-unacceptable-1-photo-international-news-afpbb-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos