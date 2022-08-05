Van Hollen, Shaheen, Wicker Introduce New Bipartisan Bill to Support Economic Development, Promote Democratic Stability and Fight Corruption in the Balkans

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) joined Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.) in introducing new bipartisan legislation with Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) called The Act of Democracy and Prosperity in the Western Balkans. This legislation would support economic development in the region through infrastructure, trade and anti-corruption initiatives, including codifying sanctions to deter destabilizing activity in the Western Balkans.

In addition to Sen. Van Hollen, Sens. Durbin (D-Ill.), Tillis (RN.C.), Cardin (D-Md.) and Murphy (D-Conn.) are original supporters of the bipartisan legislation.

“Regardless of Putin’s intent, his bloody war in Ukraine has not weakened our global alliances, but strengthened them. Enhancing our partnerships with the Western Balkans will allow us to build on this and foster new economic cooperation between our nations. This legislation will help us take advantage of these opportunities as we continue to support the strengthening of democracy in the region.” Van Hollen said.

“Amidst Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine and Putin’s clear ambitions to spread malign influence across Eastern Europe, the United States’ relationship with the Western Balkans is crucial. That’s why I’m proud to introduce new bipartisan legislation that strengthens trade and investment between the U.S. and the Western Balkans, rooting out local corruption, and codifying sanctions against destabilizing actors — all of which pave the way for greater Euro- Atlantic.” Shaheen said. “When I traveled to the Western Balkans in the spring, I met with young leaders who shared their dreams of building a prosperous future in countries with strong democratic institutions and economic opportunity. Their stories – their visions of building a brighter future for the next generation – inspired my legislation. This region deserves every possible means to build sustainable democracies, and I am proud to lead this bipartisan bill that would strengthen the relationship between the US and our Balkan partners and encourage greater regional integration.”

“The Balkans are countries with a rich and diverse heritage, and they also occupy an increasingly important position in European affairs. Wicker said. “This bill would send a strong bipartisan signal that the United States is committed to supporting diplomacy in the region.”

“As Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine continues, we must not forget the hard-won peace in the Balkans, which suffered horrific violence after the breakup of Yugoslavia. The United States and our allies contributed greatly to ending that horrific conflict, and this legislation reaffirms our commitment to seeing a sustainable future for the region – one firmly rooted in the West. Durbin said.

“The Balkan region is critical to Europe’s security and we must deepen existing engagement with our partners as Russia continues its illegal war against Ukraine and threatens our NATO allies. Tillis said. “In the spring, I was proud to visit Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo and Belgium with Senator Shaheen to hear from the leaders of these countries and to convey to our colleagues the importance of expanding economic opportunity and fighting corruption. This bipartisan legislation will show our support for their efforts to advance democracy, and I will work with my colleagues to build support and get it through Congress.”

“While the countries of the Western Balkans have made great strides towards democratic governance since the end of the Yugoslav Wars, growing political divisions and corruption threaten to erode this progress.” said Cardin, chairman of the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe. “We must continue to support our democratic partners and allies in the Balkans. This bipartisan bill would advance regional stability and anti-corruption efforts by creating programs that encourage inclusive economic development, a national anti-corruption strategy, and holding accountable those who threaten peace in the Western Balkans.

“Keeping peace in the Balkans is critical to European security, especially as Putin grows more desperate in Ukraine and may turn to other countries for a win.” During my trip to the region this spring, it was clear that the United States must deepen our engagement. This legislation will strengthen US-Balkan ties, expand economic opportunities, and support efforts to advance democracy and root out corruption. Murphy said.

Specifically, to The Act of Democracy and Prosperity in the Western Balkans:

Creates a regional trade and economic competitiveness initiative, which would support democratic sustainability, economic development and prosperity in the region.

Creates an anti-corruption initiative that directs the Secretary of State to provide technical assistance to each country in the Western Balkans to develop a national anti-corruption strategy.

Codifies two US executive orders that would provide authority for sanctions against those who threaten peace and stability in the Western Balkans and engage in corrupt conduct.

It fosters university partnerships, encourages Peace Corps engagement in the region, creates a Balkan Youth Leadership Initiative and calls for the Development Finance Corporation to open a previously announced office in the region.

The full text of the bill is available here.